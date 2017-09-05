Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Continues To Post Successful Numbers

It's pretty cool how Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is managing to attract a strong community of players, even over a year after its initial release.

Ubisoft recently reported that the game has had no trouble pushing past 20 million registered players online, with more than 2.3 million players logging in on a daily basis. The numbers come from this recent blog post, where the company was boasting its continuing success.

"Our community is growing and so is our ambition to make Siege a shooter that is here to stay," noted the game's product director, Nicolas Lefebvre. "The next few weeks are very exciting as it marks the culmination of Operation Health and the release of our next season set in Hong Kong."

The team also noted, "Operation Health was an initiative started by the development team to issue a series of fixes and upgrades with the goal of improving the overall Rainbow Six Siege experience. The team has most recently conducted public technical tests to gather information on new servers that will help improve match stability. Additionally, the aforementioned Season Three will bring two Operators from Hong Kong's Special Duties Unit (SDU), a new Operator from Poland's Grupa Reagowania Operacyjno-Manewrowego (GROM), a new map, and new weapons. New Operators open up new strategic possibilities and challenge players to come up with new tactics, making the start of a new season the perfect time to dive in to the action." (Try saying that Operator's name five times fast.)

Rainbow Six Siege shows Ubisoft's continuous efforts to support certain games for the long haul, alongside For Honor, which recently launched a new season with additional combatants. No word yet on how long Siege is expected to stick around, but, with its popularity, don't be surprised if it's given yet another season for players to get into.

One can hope that other titles from Ubisoft have this level of longevity. Honestly, we'd be thrilled if we could take part in pirate battles from Skull & Bones across a number of seasons, if only to show just how much we could conquer the seas.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.