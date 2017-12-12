Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Getting A Special Event This Week Featuring The Predator

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands has been seeing quite a bit of content since its arrival earlier this year, including a new PvP Ghost War mode and plenty of new maps and other goodies. But now, thanks to a forthcoming special event, it could be seeing its biggest addition to date – the Predator.

The iconic movie villain, who’s been stalking people since the original Predator film in the 80’s, will be making an appearance in Wildlands starting December 14th, where teams can attempt – and we lean heavily on the word attempt – to hunt him down.

Ubisoft will be hosting a live stream on its Twitch channel to show off details about the event, and possibly provide a glimpse of the Predator in action – although the trailer below gives you a good idea of what kind of carnage that you’re in for.

The event, called The Hunt, is a special timed event, although, with enough popularity, it could be a permanent addition to the game down the road.

This addition is on top of an update that just came out for Wildlands’ PVP mode, which includes the following new features:

Two new classes available in all PvP modes. These include the Pathfinder, a stealthy Ghost equipped with a deadly crossbow who is unmarkable by drones, as well as another new class that will be revealed prior to the launch of the update on December 14.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for the full lowdown on the Predator joining the game, and what kind of tactics you’ll need if you want to survive The Hunt.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.