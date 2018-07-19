Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 2 DLC Coming Next Week

As if the first Special Operation, featuring Splinter Cell, wasn’t awesome enough for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, we’re getting a second mission that introduces even more content!

The publisher confirmed today that the next free update for the game, dubbed Special Operation 2, will debut in the hit third-person action title starting July 24. In it, players can experience a new Ghost mode, amongst other features.

You’ll find the full breakdown of Ghost Mode below, along with other content coming to the game, including a free-roam camera!

Ghost Mode will expand on the game’s PvE experience by introducing a new mode that raises the stakes with thrilling conditions such as permadeath and real reloading. Available for both solo and co-op, Ghost Mode will truly put players’ skills to the test by tasking them with taking down the Santa Blanca Cartel under new conditions for exclusive rewards. The full list of new Ghost Mode conditions are:

Permadeath: If players are not revived when down, their game is over and progression is reset.

New Loadout: Players will only be able to use one main weapon and one handgun.

Real Reloading: When players reload with a partially full clip, remaining bullets will be lost.

Friendly Fire: Players’ shots and actions can cause damage to teammates.

Gear Management: Players can only switch weapons at ammo boxes or by looting enemies.

Teammate Removal: For a true solo experience, players can now choose to play without AI teammates (also available in the main campaign of the game).

You can also take advantage of these new PvP related features:

New PvP Classes and Maps: Two new PvP classes and two PvP maps will be introduced, including a highly requested snow-terrain map.

Observer Mode: A new spectate feature that can be used to watch and showcase custom PvP matches through specific tools and a free-roam camera.

New Ranked Features: Introduction of a new Progression Bar that tracks Ranked progress, showing players their position in the current league.

Post-Match Celebration Screen: A new post-match screen where the winning team is showcased.

Social Items: A new feature consisting of emotes, voice lines and victory poses to further personalize players’ experiences (also available in the main campaign of the game).

Other content for Special Operation 2 is set to be introduced soon. We’ll let you know as soon as details become available!

You can access the new Premium Content for the game for just $29.99 with the Year 2 pass, available across all platforms!

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.