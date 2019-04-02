‘Tom Clancy’s The Division: Extremis Malis’ #3 Preview: A Plan Goes Haywire

If you can’t wait to see exactly where the world of Tom Clancy’s The Division goes next, then we’ve got you covered. Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Tom Clancy’s The Division: Extremis Malis #3, the final issue in the tie-in comic miniseries.

Division agents Caleb Dunne and Heather Ward have hunted the woman known as Mantis all the way from New York to Maryland. Enlisting the help of agent Brian Johnson, they take the fight to her but find themselves at the heart of a much larger scheme than they had anticipated. One that leads them toward Washington D.C.

As the preview shows, that hunt for Mantis gets complicated very quickly, as the team gets plunged into an explosive situation that they weren’t entirely prepared for.

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Extremis Malis is written by Christofer Emgård (The Whispering Dark, Mirror’s Edge, Exordium) with Fernando Baldo (Deep Gravity, Thief) serving as the artist, and Michael Atiyeh (Conan the Avenger, Green Lantern: Rebirth) as the colorist.

“We are arguably moving more toward ‘post’ as the franchise evolves, but it’s not all gone quite yet,” Emgård previously told ComicBook.com, “and your job as an Agent is to save and restore what’s left of a society that was fully functioning just a few months ago… Readers will encounter things not seen in either game, and they will also learn things connected to the larger narrative surrounding The Division 2. I’m very excited to see what reactions and speculations will result from that!”

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Extremis Malis #3 will arrive in stores on April 3rd. Read on to check out the preview!

