‘Tomb Raider’ Developer Hints More Lara Croft Is Coming

Shadow of the Tomb Raider didn’t have a lot of buzz when it hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC last year, but apparently it did pretty well. While the latest Lara Croft adventure got off to a pretty slow start, by the end of 2018 it surpassed 4 million copies sold, which was a bit under Square Enix’s expectations, but developer Eidos Montreal seems happy with how the game performed critically and commercially.

“We’re super happy with how Shadow of the Tomb Raider turned out, both on the critics side and performance,” said producer on the game Jonathan Dahan while speaking with US Gamer. “That’s why we continued producing DLC, because we’re excited about how it went.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Dahan points out, Eidos Montreal have offered pretty robust DLC support for the game since launch, which isn’t incredibly common for single-player games, and seemed odd given the perception that the game didn’t do well. But apparently that perception was wrong.

Not only did the latest installment in the classic action-adventure series do well, but it’s done well enough that Dahan is confident that series will continue in the future.

“I’d be extremely surprised if we didn’t see more of it,” said Dahan. “We’re not able to say anything about what’s happening next, but I’d be very surprised if we didn’t hear more about the franchise.”

Of course, just because the series will return in the near-future, doesn’t mean it won’t change things up. With a new console generation on the horizon, it’s possibly the series will be rebooted or try new things. While Shadow of the Tomb Raider did seemingly well enough, it didn’t light the world on fire, and there’s generally less excitement over the series than there has been in the past.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Do you want to see more Tomb Raider?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!