New Tomb Raider Game Seemingly Teased

It looks as though developer Crystal Dynamics has teased that it will be working on an all-new Tomb Raider video game at some point in the future. While the studio might most recently be known for its work on Marvel’s Avengers, in a recent message that announced a collaboration on Xbox’s upcoming Perfect Dark reboot, Crystal Dynamics indicated that Tomb Raider is very much a property that the company isn’t done working on just yet.

According to Crystal Dynamics, the studio’s work on Perfect Dark is going to simply join the ongoing work that the studio is doing for Marvel’s Avengers and Tomb Raider. While it was already known that the development of Avengers was going to continue onward, to hear the studio indicate that something related to Tomb Raider is currently in the works as well is a bit of a surprise. This is especially true given that the last mainline entry in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, was developed primarily by Eidos Montreal rather than Crystal Dynamics.

https://twitter.com/CrystalDynamics/status/1441191355254861830

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with to bring Perfect Dark to a new generation of gamers! We thrive on reimagining epic heroes and can’t wait to realize this first-person spy thriller together,” Crystal Dynamics said in its message to fans on Twitter. “We’re thrilled to add Perfect Dark to our development efforts alongside Marvel’s Avengers and Tomb Raider.”

For the time being, it remains to be seen what the future will hold for Tomb Raider. Given the popularity of the franchise over the years, it always seemed quite likely that Square Enix wouldn’t look to keep the series at bay for too long. And while this tease from Crystal Dynamics seems to confirm that a new installment of some sort might be on the way, we might be waiting a couple more years to see it finally announced. Whenever such an announcement does transpire, though, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

