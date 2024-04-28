Tomb Raider Remaster Will Restore "Censored" Content in Next Update

Developer Aspyr has announced that it will soon be restoring content that some claimed was "censored" in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Recently, some fans happened to discover that two posters featuring protagonist Lara Croft in erotic poses were removed from Tomb Raider 3 in the game's "Sleeping With the Fishes" level. After an outcry from a vocal group online, Aspyr has made clear that this removal was accidental and will soon be rectified.

In a post on Aspyr's support page, the studio said that there were some graphical and texture-related tweaks made to Tomb Raider I-III Remastered during the game's most recent patch. As part of this update, Aspyr says that the posters that were previously seen in the game were " inadvertently removed" for one reason or another. Further clarification on how exactly this happened wasn't given, but Aspyr said it'll still be fixed soon.

"In the recently released Patch 2, we made several texture and graphical updates to the HD version," Aspyr wrote. "As part of these updates, the posters in Sleeping With The Fishes were inadvertently removed in the HD version of the game. This has been resolved and these textures will be restored in Patch 3."

Obviously, the question now turns to when this third update for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will come about. Since its launch back in February, there have only been two post-release patches for the collection. The first came about relatively soon after launch, but the second didn't arrive until the middle portion of April. In all likelihood, Aspyr will look to rush out Update 3 to fix this lingering issue sooner rather than later. Then again, there is a chance that the patch might not release until Aspyr further discovers other fixes that need to be added to the game as well.

What do you happen to think of this situation involving Tomb Raider I-III Remastered? And are you happy to hear that this removed content will soon be coming back to the game? Let me know your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.