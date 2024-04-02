New Xbox Game Pass April Titles Include Tomb Raider, LEGO, and More

The month of April is upon us, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that means a number of new games on the way. This month's batch includes games spanning multiple genres and established franchises. One of the nicest things about Xbox Game Pass is that subscribers are often given access to games on day one, and this month has two such examples: Botany Manor and Harold Halibut. The list of announced games and their release dates can be found below:

April 2nd- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Console, PC, Cloud)

April 3rd- LEGO 2K Drive (Console, Cloud)

April 4th- Lil Gator Game (Console, PC, Cloud)

April 4th- EA Sports PGA Tour (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

April 9th- Botany Manor (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

April 9th- Kona (Console, Cloud)

April 11th- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

April 16th- Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Xbox Game Pass Highlights in April

It should be noted that EA Sports PGA Tour is exclusively available through EA Play. The rest of the games on today's list will be available to all subscribers. That's definitely a good thing, as this list offers a pretty good start to the month of April! The most notable of these games is probably Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Outside of compilations, cameos, and mobile games, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the most recent game to feature Lara Croft, and it's also the final game in the trilogy that started with 2013's Tomb Raider reboot.

Lil Gator Game is another standout game from this month's batch. Released in 2022, Lil Gator Game received very strong reviews, and the game's mechanics have been compared positively to Nintendo's Zelda franchise. However, Lil Gator Game has a pace that's intentionally slower and more relaxing, and it has a much smaller scale! Given that, the game should appeal to a wide range of ages and skill levels. Speaking of, LEGO 2K Drive is a racing game that should appeal to racing fans of all ages. ComicBook.com reviewed the Xbox version of the game last year, awarding it a score of 4 out of 5 and calling it "a surprisingly high-quality racer."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

In addition to getting to play a bunch of new games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also look forward to free perks. There are several available right now, including Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition. Through April 19th, the base game is available for free, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get a 30-day free play period. There's also a three month free trial for YouTube Premium, and a Season 7 Field Kit for Battlefield 2042. Subscribers can check out these and other current offers in the perks tab in the Xbox Game Pass menu.

Are you excited for any of these upcoming Xbox Game Pass offerings? Which of these games are you looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!