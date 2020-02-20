Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Documentary Gets Premiere Date

With rumors floating around about a remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, the man himself has announced that a documentary about the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series is premiering on February 29 at the Mammoth Film Festival. The documentary, dubbed Pretending I’m a Superman, is about the dormant series of yesteryear, which unfortunately has no where near the prominence it did when skateboarding was everywhere in the late 90s and early 2000s. It’s been in the works since 2016 via Neversoft producer Ralph D’Amato and Swedish filmmaker Ludvig Gur.

The name, Pretending I’m a Superman, is derived from Goldfinger’s “Superman,” which is a popular song from the original soundtrack of the first game. As mentioned above, the documentary is about the nostalgic series, as well as how the skateboarding industry at large was in a rough place until the video game series and X Games revitalized it. Of course, it will feature interviews with Tony Hawk, plus other noteworthy names attached to the series, as well as other professional skateboarders.

As alluded to earlier, there’s currently rumors floating around that the first two games are being remade at Activision. Whether this is true or not, who knows. It does come from a reliable industry insider, but it’s hard to imagine how those games could be remade with all the licensing issues that would ensue. That said, if the pair of remakes are releasing this year, it may synergize with the documentary quite well.

