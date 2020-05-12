Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Screenshots Look Incredible

In case you somehow missed it, an entirely new remaster of the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater video games called Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 was officially announced with an impressive-looking trailer and a whole bunch of details. Even better? It's set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on September 4th. And while it might not be the first time that the games have received the HD treatment, the 2020 version looks to be the most stunning one yet.

"The original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is a big factor in the evolution of modern skateboarding tricks and inspiring many of the pro skaters you know and love today," Tony Hawk said as part of the announcement. "I'm excited to help inspire a new generation of skateboarders and gamers - and existing fans - to grow the sport even further."

#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/RaZQrXSNgP — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 12, 2020

The new remaster bundle comes with all the original levels, tricks, and more. That includes, but is not limited to, revert, lip tricks, multiplayer game game modes, and so on. Other than an improved look, the game will also include new goals and challenges among other changes. Also, according to the press release, the complete original roster is available in the game, which includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, and Bob Burnquist.

The newly remastered bundle of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year on September 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to check out a bunch of new screenshots from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2!