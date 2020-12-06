Toonami Reviews Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Every so often, Adult Swim's Toonami programming block dips its toes into other genres beyond anime, and that includes the occassional review of video games. The latest of these, released this weekend, sees TOM take on the role of Eivor and developer Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. While largely being impressed by the video game and the new settlement raids, TOM does seem rather circumspect about the appeal of the title for anyone that's never clicked with the franchise before.

"There're definitely some buggy issues, and if you never liked Assassin's Creed games, I don't know that this one's going to change your mind," TOM says in the review. "But if the idea of leading a Viking war party to conquer Europe sounds appealing, I think we can be friends."

Toonami ultimately doesn't give Assassin's Creed Valhalla a rating, which is fairly unusual for TOM and company when it comes to past video game reviews. But considering how big the video game actually is -- TOM notes that this review is largely based on the initial tutorial area in Norway -- it isn't all that surprising. Regardless, the review is ultimately positive despite not being scored, and it would appear that TOM had plenty of fun running around as a Viking warrior that looks a bit like Mad Max's Furiosa.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title right here. You can also check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

