Toonami Reviews The Last of Us Part 2

In addition to airing anime, Adult Swim's Toonami often dips its digital toes into various other mediums, and that includes the occasional review of video games. The latest of these, which aired this weekend, is a review of developer Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II, and to say that the folks over at Toonami are fans is a little bit of an understatement.

"The Last of Us is arguably the best video game of all time," SARA begins the review with, so it should be no surprise that Toonami gives the title a 10 out of 10. "They took some big swings, and some people feel like they made some big misses, but I feel like they knocked it out of the park," TOM adds. "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," the review concludes.

Here’s our #Toonami Last of Us Part 2 review. We gave it a 10. The last game we gave a 10? The Last of Us Part 1. Enjoy! https://t.co/E3GkUsmqDE — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 16, 2020

ComicBook.com's own review of The Last of Us Part II, which gave the title a 5 out of 5, called it "an engrossing game," though perhaps one our reviewer never wants to play again. "Even though The Last of Us Part II relishes in making players uncomfortable and reminding them characters can lose everything at a moment’s notice, those bleak traits are part of the game’s appeal even if the charm’s a morbid one," our review reads in part. "It’s a monumental effort in storytelling and a model for tales of vengeance and repercussions pushed forward by gratifying gameplay, and while not everything you do will sit right with you, the game never leads players to believe the result would be anything different."

The Last of Us Part II is currently available on PlayStation 4. A new free update adding new modes and more, the first major additions to the video game sequel, released late last week. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Last of Us Part II right here. You can also check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

What do you think of Toonami's review? Are you ready to return to The Last of Us Part II? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.