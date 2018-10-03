Internet Reacts to Possible Toys “R” Us Revival

After years of struggling to survive as a brick and mortar store, Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, ultimately closing nearly of all of its hundreds of locations. While the company was prepared to auction off its brand name and intellectual property, the company’s controlling lenders revoked their plans and announced that they intended to revive the company in some fashion.

Recent years have seen a rise in online retailers, with customers leaning on the convenience of services like Amazon that allow consumers to purchase goods for reasonable prices from the comfort of their home. This forced Toys “R” Us to raise their prices, causing even more consumers to embrace online shopping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the announcement that the store was closing, users on social media shared their fond memories of the store and the joys of being able to browse what seemed like endless aisles of toys. Now that reports claim the store could make a comeback, social media users once again shared their hope for the brand.

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about a potential Toys “R” Us revival!

Big, If True

Toys R us… ISN’T DEAD?!??



Big if true. pic.twitter.com/Sx71J0pVA9 — Amiibo Confessions (@ConfessAmiibo) October 2, 2018

No Teasing

Back From the Dead

Toys R Us status: pic.twitter.com/EcLxDBxiLy — Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) October 2, 2018

Conflicting Emotions

Toys”R”Us shutting down:



“We’ll miss you”

“This was my childhood”

“I loved that store”

“This can’t be real”



Toys”R”Us being revived and coming back to life: pic.twitter.com/ucBPwfV2zk — ?Daniel T. Spooky? (@Daniel_T_1985) October 2, 2018

Sorry, Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is gonna be pissed that they have to find other abandoned storefronts https://t.co/Pao5xRc1w3 — VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) October 2, 2018

It’s All Nostalgia

the only motivation for bringing back american toys r us in the middle of its immediate post-death is to try and further cash in on fresh misty eyed nostalgia-grief for a retail storefront don’t fall for it — #️⃣#?Cｈｒｉｓ#️⃣#Hｏ#️⃣#@#️⃣new?Flesh???helpmehel (@Vangelus) October 2, 2018

The Ultimate Zombie

The news that Toys R Us might come back from the dead is the best zombie movie I’ve ever seen. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 2, 2018

“It’s Historic”

Okay, as a person affected by the layoffs from the Toys R Us closure, I do have to say them reviving the brand is not bad in the slightest, it’s a really important store since it’s literally the one place where kids can be kids and find the toys that they want.



It’s historic. — ?Spooky Ninty? #FreeDee (@NintenZ) October 2, 2018

Just Kidding!

Not Good Enough