Internet Reacts to Possible Toys “R” Us Revival

After years of struggling to survive as a brick and mortar store, Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, ultimately closing nearly of all of its hundreds of locations. While the company was prepared to auction off its brand name and intellectual property, the company’s controlling lenders revoked their plans and announced that they intended to revive the company in some fashion.
Recent years have seen a rise in online retailers, with customers leaning on the convenience of services like Amazon that allow consumers to purchase goods for reasonable prices from the comfort of their home. This forced Toys “R” Us to raise their prices, causing even more consumers to embrace online shopping.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Following the announcement that the store was closing, users on social media shared their fond memories of the store and the joys of being able to browse what seemed like endless aisles of toys. Now that reports claim the store could make a comeback, social media users once again shared their hope for the brand.
Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about a potential Toys “R” Us revival!
Big, If True
Toys R us… ISN’T DEAD?!??— Amiibo Confessions (@ConfessAmiibo) October 2, 2018
Big if true. pic.twitter.com/Sx71J0pVA9
No Teasing
Don’t tease me @ToysRUs— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 2, 2018
Back From the Dead
Toys R Us status: pic.twitter.com/EcLxDBxiLy— Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) October 2, 2018
Conflicting Emotions
Toys”R”Us shutting down:— ?Daniel T. Spooky? (@Daniel_T_1985) October 2, 2018
“We’ll miss you”
“This was my childhood”
“I loved that store”
“This can’t be real”
Toys”R”Us being revived and coming back to life: pic.twitter.com/ucBPwfV2zk
Sorry, Spirit Halloween
Spirit Halloween is gonna be pissed that they have to find other abandoned storefronts https://t.co/Pao5xRc1w3— VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) October 2, 2018
It’s All Nostalgia
the only motivation for bringing back american toys r us in the middle of its immediate post-death is to try and further cash in on fresh misty eyed nostalgia-grief for a retail storefront don’t fall for it— #️⃣#?Cｈｒｉｓ#️⃣#Hｏ#️⃣#@#️⃣new?Flesh???helpmehel (@Vangelus) October 2, 2018
The Ultimate Zombie
The news that Toys R Us might come back from the dead is the best zombie movie I’ve ever seen.— Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) October 2, 2018
“It’s Historic”
Okay, as a person affected by the layoffs from the Toys R Us closure, I do have to say them reviving the brand is not bad in the slightest, it’s a really important store since it’s literally the one place where kids can be kids and find the toys that they want.— ?Spooky Ninty? #FreeDee (@NintenZ) October 2, 2018
It’s historic.
Just Kidding!
Toys R Us is like… pic.twitter.com/1dfFWi41Dg— ????? (@thetrudz) October 2, 2018
Not Good Enough
$0.02— TokuChris (@TokuChris) October 2, 2018
Should be illegal to file bankruptcy, remove all debt, layoff all employees, then turn around and reopen the business.
Not a business in the world that will do business with Toys’R’Us again after their investors screwed over every company for TENS OF MILLIONS.