‘Transformers: Earth Wars’ Developers Talk About New Dinobot Combiner

Transformers: Earth Wars has been winning over fans since its release on the mobile front, and this month, it’ll be adding a mighty new warrior to the mix.

The team announced during the recent Hascon event that Volcanicus would be making its way into the game, set to debut this Thursday, September 21st.

In addition, a combiner toy based on the same character model is also in the works, coming in 2018. With it, fans can construct him with the release of five Dinobot toys – Transformers: Genrations Power of the Primes Voyager Class Grimlock, Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes Deluxe Class Dinobot Slug, Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes Deluxe Class Dinobot Swoop, Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes Deluxe Class Dinobot Snarl, Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes Deluxe Class Dinobot Sludge. Players will also be able to check out the fan-favorite Predacon Combiner Predaking as well.

Space Ape Games, the developers of Transformers: Earth Wars, was kind enough to supply us with the above developer video, which goes into more depth regarding the creation of Volcanicus, both in-game and the toy that’s coming out next year. It’s a pretty neat video that digs into its building, and something that fans will thoroughly enjoy.

This comes on the heels of Transformers: Earth Wars reaching 10 million downloads within its first year of release, making it one of the most popular Transformers-licensed games out there. And with these new additions, that popularity is likely to spike, and both Hasbro and Space Ape alike will benefit from the creation of the mighty Volcanicus – we certainly wouldn’t mind one around the office to stomp around and prove its dominance.

You can check out the developer video above, which goes into more detail about Volcanicus’ creation, and then you can give him a test run later this week when he debuts in the game, and enjoy to your heart’s content. Let’s see how he fares against the Devastator, shall we?

Transformers: Earth Wars is available now for iOS and Android.

