Transformers: Reactivate Figure 2-Packs Are Available To Pre-Order

Little is known about t he upcoming game Transformers: Reactivate from Splash Damage, but Hasbro's new 2-packs certainly give you a good look at Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Bumblebee, and Starscream as they will appear in the game. Pre-orders for both sets are available now, and all of the details you need can be found in the list below. Note that these figures are expected to be limited, so don't be surprised if they sell out.

Transformers: Reactivate Optimus Prime and Soundwave ($62.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Includes two 6 1/2-inch action figures with metallic battle damage deco. The Optimus Prime figure converts from robot to truck mode in 37 steps and the Soundwave figure converts from robot to SUV mode in 15 steps. Accessories include Sonic Cannon, Concussion Blaster, Ion Blaster, and Energon Axe, and Matrix of Leadership.

Transformers: Reactivate Bumblebee and Starscream ($62.99) – See on Amazon / Entertainment Earth: Includes two 6 1/2-inch action figures with metallic battle damage deco. The Bumblebee figure converts from robot to dune buggy mode in 20 steps and the Starscream figure converts from robot to jet mode in 25 steps. Accessories include S2 Null Rays and 2 Ion blasters.

What Is Transformers: Reactivate?

"The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it's already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind."

Transformers: Reactivate was first revealed at The Game Awards back in December. Since then, official information on the game has been fairly scarce. The game is slated to release on PC and consoles, though specific platforms haven't been revealed. The game's trailer hinted at a world that has already been conquered, as a resistance attempts to overthrow a Decepticon threat. A group of humans can be seen "reactivating" an Autobot with a familiar yellow color scheme. The character in question is probably Bumblebee, but the perspective is first-person, so it's impossible to say for certain. Transformers: Reactivate will be a 1-4 player online action game, and a closed beta is planned before 2023 is out.

The Transformers have a long history in video games, with many titles based on the films and various animated series, including G1, Armada, Cyberverse, Animated, and more. While the movie-based games have been a mixed-bag in terms of critical reception, games like Transformers: Devastation and Transformers: War for Cybertron are beloved by the fanbase. It remains to be seen whether Transformers: Reactivate will be remembered as fondly as those titles, but it certainly looks promising thus far.