New Transformers Game Revealed

During The Game Awards, a brief teaser was revealed for Transformers: Reactivate. Just announced at the show, the new game is a 1-4 player online title set to come to PC and consoles. The teaser is quite brief, but it gives a glimpse at what players can expect from the actual gameplay. It appears that players will be controlling Transformers from a first-person perspective, and it looks like there will be a lot of Decepticon enemies to dispatch! The game is being developed by Splash Damage in collaboration with Hasbro, and players can sign up for updates at the game's official website.

The trailer for Transformers: Reactivate can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

From the trailer, it's hard to tell which version of the Transformers the new game is based on. The scale shown in the trailer certainly looks inspired by the Michael Bay movies from Paramount, but it's hard to get a close look at the actual Transformers designs from the brief snippet shown. The game's key art also features a callback to the iconic cover for Marvel's Transformers #5 ("Are All Dead" can be seen written on the Statue of Liberty). Given these varying inspirations, it's possible Transformers: Reactivate could be set in its own universe. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed next!

The Transformers have a long history in video games, with many titles based on the films and various animated series, including G1, Armada, Cyberverse, Animated, and more. While the movie-based games have been a mixed-bag in terms of critical reception, games like Transformers: Devastation and Transformers: War for Cybertron are beloved by the fanbase. It remains to be seen whether Transformers: Reactivate will be remembered as fondly as those titles, but it certainly looks promising thus far.

