Treyarch Provides New Update for ‘Call of Duty: Blackout’ Beta

Another day, another fun time in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta. It’s set to go live in a couple of days on the Xbox One and PC front, though select PlayStation 4 owners can enjoy what it has to offer right now.

Treyarch is making continuous updates to the beta, and it just posted details about its latest one, including the introduction of a new event-based playlist, amongst other changes. You can see all the details regarding the update below.

“Day 3 of the Blackout Beta is upon us and we just deployed our latest round of updates. One of the first things you’ll see is that we activated our first event-based Playlist called Fast Collapse. Fast Collapse is exactly what you might imagine. The play space is constrained at almost double the speed as the base game. Scavenge fast and get on the move towards the safe area or you’ll be caught on the wrong side of a nightmare. Fast Collapse is just 1 of 3 special events we have in store for you,” the company noted.

Here are the notes regarding the update:

Level 2 & 3 Armor: As with the MP Beta, we’re taking a cautious approach to changes to Armor during the Blackout Beta as we keep an eye on overall gameplay balance. As part of a secondary update that recently went live yesterday, we fixed a bug where all explosive damage was not impacting Level 3 Armor. We are currently evaluating and testing where and how often Level 3 Armor makes its appearance, as well as reducing its absorption properties (will transfer more damage and break easier). In doing so, we are also evaluating Level 2 armor to adjust appropriately.

Weapons: We slowed down the rate at which you can aim down the sights of the Koshka sniper rifle, and continue to carefully measure the performance and popularity of other weapons. We’ve got our eyes on the Vapr right now. It’s an incredibly popular weapon (no doubt given how powerful its suppressor is), but it hasn’t precisely proven to be overpowered.

Zombies: Zombies can attack you from a range we didn’t intend. We are testing the fix for this right now.

Item Distribution: This important game system governs how many of which type of Item (be it a Weapon, Perk Consumable, Backpack, Attachment, or anything else) appears at any Destination, in a Supply Drop, or in a Stash. We continue to slowly refine the quantity, frequency, and quality of those Items.

Item/Inventory Management: We’ve gotten a ton of great feedback about the Inventory and Item management systems in Blackout. As a start, we’ve decreased how long it takes to pick up Items in the world. Additionally, we automatically close the Quick Equip menu if you haven’t interacted with it within 5 seconds. We are currently evaluating additional “quality of life” features to improve this experience, including how you interact with a Stash and manage Attachments on weapons more efficiently. Some of these are complex systems and may not be ready before the Beta period ends.

Kill Credit: We’ve seen that there are certain situations where players are not being properly credited for kills. We’re looking to track down all the different scenarios where this happens and will fix them for launch.

Ladders: We’re aware that a number of players have had issues backing down ladders. The team is considering ways to address this. Adjustments to climbing down ladders may not make it into the Beta, but we’re looking at it in time for launch. As a reminder, it’s always faster to base jump if you’re high enough. Sprint towards the edge and press and hold the Jump button.

Reporting Bad Behavior: As we mentioned in our first update, we’re continuing to track bad player behavior with our security team and have been banning users for intentional team killing. If you encounter this or other bad behavior in-game, you can be part of the solution by using the “Report Player” system in the Social menu to report:

Offensive Language

Cheating

Griefing

Some fixes have also been added to the game, including general stability and matchmaking patches, as well as downed players not being able to interact with their inventory until starting a new match.

This follows the news that Treyarch had made improvements on ammunition pick-up in the game, so hopefully, with these changes combined with that, players will have no trouble keeping things balanced.

If you’ve got access to the beta, dig in and enjoy. Otherwise, you’ll be able to jump in soon enough!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.