Trials of Mana: Archenemy, Final Boss, and Final Dungeon Guide

Square Enix's Trials of Mana remake is now available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. The game reimagines the SNES action RPG Seiken Densetsu 3 for the modern era. One of the things that set this game apart from others is that it has six main characters but players can only pick three to add to their party. More than that, only one of those three counts as your primary hero, with the other characters serving secondary roles. Which character your choose for which roles can affect a number of story elements, including which final boss you'll face at the end of the game. The game is designed to be played multiple times, and even rewards you a powerful special ability when you finish the first time. If you're wanting to make sure you see a different final dungeon and face a different final boss on your next playthrough, we've broken how the game determines where you end up in this simple guide. Despite having six main characters, the game groups them into three pairs. Each hero in a pair shares an archenemy, a final dungeon, and a final boss. Which hero from which pair you choose as your primary character determines all three. Here's how to pick:

Duran (Photo: Square Enix) Archenemy: The Crimson Wizard

Final Dungeon: The Dragonsmaw

Final Boss: Dragon Lord Duran is a promising young warrior from the kingdom of Valsena of the Plains. He adores Valsena's Hero King. His story is most closely tied to Angela of Altena's. Duran's archenemy is the Crimson Wizard, who leads the invasion of Valsena. Duran leaves his kingdom to find the strength to battle the Crimson Wizards. If you choose Duran as your main character, your final dungeon will be the Dragonsmaw. Your final boss will be the Crimson Wizard's master, the Dragon Lord.

Kevin (Photo: Square Enix) Archenemy: Goremand

Final Dungeon: Mirage Palace

Final Boss: The Masked Mage Kevin is the prince and heir to the throne of Ferolia, the kingdom of the Beastmen. His kingdom forms an alliance with Goremand, who in turn serves the Masked Mage, and begins to invade other kingdoms. Kevin's story is similar to Charlotte's story. If you choose Kevin as your main character, Goremand will be your archenemy. Your final dungeon will be Mirage Palance, and your final boss will be the Masked Mage.

Hawkeye (Photo: Square Enix) Archenemy: Belladonna

Final Dungeon: Dark Castle

Final Boss: Dark Prince Hawkeye is the adopted ward of the Flamekhan, leader of the Nevarl guild of noble thieves. When he discovers his adoptive father is being manipulated by Belladonna into attacking the kingdom of Laurent, he embarks on a quest of his own. Hawkeye's story is connected to Riesz's story. Belladonna is his archenemy. Her master, the Dark Prince, is his final boss and the Dark Palace his final dungeon.

Angela (Photo: Square Enix) Archenemy: The Crimson Wizard

Final Dungeon: The Dragonsmaw

Final Boss: The Dragon Lod Angela's story is similar to Duran's story. She's the daughter of the true queen fo the kingdom of Altena. Her mother's advisor, the Crimson Wizard, manipulates the True Queen into invading Valsena in service to the Crimson Wizard's true master, the Dragon Lord. If you choose Angela as your main character the Crimson Wizard will be your archenemy. The Dragonsmaw will be your final dungeon, and you'll face the Dragon Lord as your final boss.

Charlotte (Photo: Square Enix) Archenemy: Goremand

Final Dungeon: Mirage Palace

Final Boss: The Masked Mage Charlotte is granddaughter to Wendel's Priest of Light whose elf blood makes her appear younger than she is. She starts to act more her age when she realizes Goremand is up to no good. Goremand will serve is your archenemy if Charlotte is your main character. That make his master, the Masked Mage, your final boss within the Mirage Palace, your final dungeon. Charlotte's story is tied to Kevin's story.