How Long Does It Take to Beat Trials of Mana?

Later this week, Square Enix will release Trials of Mana, a remake of the similarly titled third entry in the Mana series. Of course, RPG aficionados might want to know how long the game will take them to complete, and most players should be able to finish the game in about 25-30 hours. This is not a totally unusual length for an RPG, and it also puts the remake around the same length as its Super Famicom inspiration. Fans that want to know whether or not the game will be worth devoting that amount of time to will want to check out ComicBook.com's review for the game, which is now live.

While Square Enix franchises have pretty much all had disjointed releases in territories outside of Japan, the Mana series might be even more notable than most. The first game in the series was released in North America as Final Fantasy Adventure. The second was released as Secret of Mana, but the third game in the series, Trials of Mana, wasn't localized until the release of last year's compilation title, Collection of Mana. Of course, this wasn't entirely uncommon during the Super Nintendo days, given some of the difficulties with localization.

In Trials of Mana, players must attempt to save the Mana tree, this time choosing a team of three characters at the start of the game, from six possible choices. Those that have played the original game thanks to Collection of Mana will find that the remake sticks closely to the gameplay and narrative of the 1993 original, while updating the visuals and adding a 3D overworld. Newcomers to the franchise will be happy to know that, like the Final Fantasy franchise, the connections between the games in the series are mostly thematic.

It will be interesting to see if Trials of Mana can manage to find itself an audience. The Mana games have always been a fairly niche franchise for Square Enix, but if the game proves successful, it could give the publisher more of an incentive to create new entries in the series.

Trials of Mana will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 24th.

