Trials of Mana: How to Unlock All of the Hidden Abilities

Square Enix released its Trials of Mana remake last week, bringing Seiken Densetsu 3 to a new audience. The game lets players choose three out of six main characters for a playthrough. As they adventure throughout the world, they'll earn experience points to unlock new abilities. What might not be clear at first is that some skills come not from grinding out levels but from speaking to certain NPCs in the game. Also, which characters you choose for your party could affect which skills you're able to unlock. We're here to help fill you in on where to find these ability-unlocking characters and whether you have the right party to use them.

Some abilities are unlocked through the course of the main story. Speaking to the priest of light will unlock one, for example, and every time you find an elemental you gain the ability to use powers of their element (some of which you may have unlocked already). But others require you to go off of the beaten path or to talk to NPCs that may not otherwise standout.

With that in mind, here's where to find the abilities that don't come as part of playing through the main story or by grinding out some levels. Keep your eye out:

Jadd Noble Chain Ability (+10 MP): Talk to Jadd in the Jadd Stronghold prison.

(+10 MP): Talk to Jadd in the Jadd Stronghold prison. Watts Chain Ability Blacksmith (5% boost to gear stats in battle): Pay Watts 5000 when you meet him in the story (you only get one shot at this, so don't pass it up).

(5% boost to gear stats in battle): Pay Watts 5000 when you meet him in the story (you only get one shot at this, so don't pass it up). Hero King Chain Ability (Victory in battle boosts CS gauge by 5%): Only available if Duran is in your party. Speak to Hero King in Valsena

(Victory in battle boosts CS gauge by 5%): Only available if Duran is in your party. Speak to Hero King in Valsena Bruiser Chain Ability (Boosts your attack when using class strikes): Only available if Duran is in the party. Speak to Bruiser in Valsena.

(Boosts your attack when using class strikes): Only available if Duran is in the party. Speak to Bruiser in Valsena. Stella Chain Ability (Boosts the effects of healing items by 10%): Only available if Duran is not in your party. Speak to the woman in Duran's house in Valsena, north of the inn.

(Boosts the effects of healing items by 10%): Only available if Duran is not in your party. Speak to the woman in Duran's house in Valsena, north of the inn. Fortune-Teller Chain Ability (Halves the duration of status effects): Talks to the fortune-teller in Valsena after rescuing the Hero King

(Halves the duration of status effects): Talks to the fortune-teller in Valsena after rescuing the Hero King Von Boyage Chain Ability (Booster power attack damage by 5%): Speak to Von Boyage when you're on your way to Beiser.

(Booster power attack damage by 5%): Speak to Von Boyage when you're on your way to Beiser. Aurora Sisters Chain Ability (Boosters magic attack by 5%): Wach the Aurora Sisters perform their dance in the Night Marker in Beiser.

(Boosters magic attack by 5%): Wach the Aurora Sisters perform their dance in the Night Marker in Beiser. Trader Chain Ability (You get a 20% chance to cancel stat debuffs): Only available if Reisz is in your party. Speak to the trader standing by the cage in the Night Marker of Beiser.

(You get a 20% chance to cancel stat debuffs): Only available if Reisz is in your party. Speak to the trader standing by the cage in the Night Marker of Beiser. Tomatoman Chain Ability (Pay 30% of the MP cost of your spells with HP): Speak to the tomatoman near the healing totem in the Tomatoman Village on volcano island.

(Pay 30% of the MP cost of your spells with HP): Speak to the tomatoman near the healing totem in the Tomatoman Village on volcano island. Ludgar Chain Ability (Boosts damage to bosses by 10%): Only available with Kevin in your party. Beat Ludgar near Chartmoon Tower.

(Boosts damage to bosses by 10%): Only available with Kevin in your party. Beat Ludgar near Chartmoon Tower. Elfin Elder Chain Ability (Decreases enemy respawn rate): You get this one for talking to the Elfin Elder as part of the story, but only if Charlotte is in your party.

(Decreases enemy respawn rate): You get this one for talking to the Elfin Elder as part of the story, but only if Charlotte is in your party. Mana Goddess Chain Ability (Regain 2% of MP every 10 seconds in battle): Beat the game.

(Regain 2% of MP every 10 seconds in battle): Beat the game. Cactus Chain Ability (Characters start battles with 200% CS): Find Cactus in all 50 of his hiding spots.

Did we miss any abilities? Let us know in the comments. Trials of Mana is on sale now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

