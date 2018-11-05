Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Wired Headset Review: Strong Performance For a Hefty Price

Over the years, Turtle Beach has produced a varied line of gaming headsets, from lighter models that work better on a budget to more feature-laden ones for those that are absolutely serious about their gaming.

And the latter group will no doubt want to give the company’s latest offering, the Elite Pro 2, a try. It’s built with the enthusiast in mind, with a secondary Superamp that keeps controls of all the settings so that you get the most performance out of your headset. If you’ve got the budget for this sort of thing, this could be right up your alley.

First let’s talk about the headset itself. It comes in two colors — solid black and solid white, depending on which system you pick them up for. (The black one is suited for PS4 while the white is labeled for Xbox One, though I believe you can use them for whatever.)

But the general design in itself is standard when it comes to comfort and convenience. The way that the headset is built, it’s very comfortable, with its steel frame and bracing perfect for wrapping around most sized noggins, as well as breathing room for both your lobes and glasses alike, if you happen to be wearing some while you game. The headset’s flexible as well, so you don’t have to worry too much about strain or breaking them if they drop by accident. (Maybe don’t throw them around, though — it’s not a Frisbee.)

Get Amped With…SuperAmp

What’s noticeable about this model, however is that you can swap out the speaker plates (which are held onto the headset by not-too-demanding magnets) for something more stylish, in case you’re not really preferring the standard design with the Turtle Beach logo. This allows you to get a little more creative, depending on what the company offers. They’re sold separately, but it’s nice to have options. (Can’t help but feel the team might’ve research what Astro Gaming did with its “tags” on its previous headsets though — they use magnets, too.)

As for the microphone, it’s detachable and actually picks up audio quite well, including surrounding effects. That may not be good if you’ve got people or kids yelling at you, but at least it captures your voice crystal clear. It plugs right in with the help of a simple jack on the headset.

One thing you’ll notice, though, is that you have no way to control the volume or other settings on the headset itself. Weird, right? But that’s only because the Elite Pro 2 comes with an Elite SuperAmp. With this, you connect the headset with a cable, then use a secondary cable to connect to your device of choice.

On the one hand, having a SuperAmp to control your settings is pretty convenient. You can select between various sound settings and balance chat and in-game audio like a boss. On top of that, it looks stylish as well, with its knob and circular design doing pretty well for the most part. But…on the other, the setup can be rather complex going from couch to game system. There were a couple of times I had to figure out alternative settings so the SuperAmp was still within reach.

You Want Sound Settings? You’ve Got ‘Em

Also, in order to really adjust some of the settings, you’ll need to download the Turtle Beach app. This also means involving your phone or some other device, adding slightly to the complication. However, considering all the sound options available, it’s not bad to have on hand, especially if you’re trying to get the most out of particular game experiences. Say, for instance, first-person shooters.

That’s where the Elite Pro 2’s sound quality comes in, and how. Thanks to some sweet 50mm drivers, you can hear both sound effects and music at top-tier levels, in full DTS 7.1 surround sound. My sessions with OnRush were absolutely fantastic, along with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (the bullets whizzing by are truly impressive) and GRIP: Combat Racing. Even older titles like Batman: Return To Arkham find a way to shine with audio goodness. You can also amp up awareness for sound effects with a “superhuman” option, though it’s not really necessary unless you’re absolutely competitive. Like “I need to find where this player is right now” sort of competitive.

Bass and treble are also included if you’re a fan of music games, and it’s neat to cycle through these as well and adjust as necessary, in case you want it pounding in your ears or not.

So the good outweighs the bad, to a degree. Setup can take quite a bit between the SuperAmp and the app, but it’s worth it if it’s full immersion with certain games that you’re after.

Top-Notch Quality…For a Price

But then comes…the price. The Elite Pro 2 is one of Turtle Beach’s most expensive headsets, clocking in at around $249. (Maybe less at certain retailers, check around.) That’s a bit high in asking price, though worth it for some pro gamers, or maybe someone that just wants to be absolutely soaked in to their games.

In the end, the Elite Pro 2 can truly be your best friend if you’re looking for an ultimate gaming headset. The SuperAmp and separate app set up all sorts of choices, and the levels are off the charts thanks to those drivers. However, the setup may be a headache for some; and the asking price, on top of what you’d probably have to pay for different ear cup plates, may be too over the top compared to, say, something half the price.

It really depends on what you want to get out of your peripheral. Want utmost performance and got the cash? Dig in. If not, I’m sure you can find something better suited for your needs and your wallet. Not everyone can get the ultimate experience, though it does sound sweet if invested in.

WWG’s Score: 3.5 out of 5.

(Disclaimer: A review unit was provided by the publisher.)