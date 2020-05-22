Twitch Prime Members Are Getting Over 20 Free SNK Games

✖

Twitch Prime subscribers have a lot of free SNK games coming their way this year with exactly 22 games from the company being released for free so long as you stay subscribed throughout the entirety of the giveaway. This deal includes SNK games like The King of Fighters 2002, Samurai Shodown II, and 20 more titles that’ll be given away for free first starting on May 26th with more games to come afterwards. A preview of those games and more was shared alongside a trailer for the announcement, and you can expect to get seven of the free games early next week.

The Twitch Prime deals typically offer free games and in-game loot for big titles like Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends, but this SNK giveaway is one of the biggest Twitch Prime events for free games that we’ve seen yet. The games encompass titles new and old, and once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep.

Below you’ll find a list of the first seven games that are included in the Twitch Prime drop happening on May 26th. The games listed beneath those first seven are other titles that have been confirmed to be part of the event afterward, though we haven’t been given a release date yet for when those will be claimable by Twitch Prime subscribers.

SNK Games Free Through Twitch Prime

Art of Fighting 2

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

Pulstar

Samurai Shodown II

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

The Last Blade 2

Metal Slug 2

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

Sengoku 3

King of the Monsters

THIS IS INSANE! 🔥 20+ Legendary @SNKPofficial are coming to #TwitchPrime this year! Get started on May 26 with 7 free SNK Games! Play The King of Fighters 2002, Samurai Shodown II, Pulstar, and so much more! 👊🙏👑 pic.twitter.com/C6KdMUihSr — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) May 22, 2020

For those less familiar with how Twitch Prime works, it’s Twitch’s premium subscription service that routinely offers free games and content for subscribers. Many of the deals you’ll see include things like currencies or cosmetics for games, but entire games like these are occasionally given away as well.

If you’ve got an Amazon Prime subscription, you automatically have a Twitch Prime subscription, so you’ve got a bunch of free stuff waiting for you if that’s the case. You can always start a free trail of Twitch Prime to redeem the offers for a few of the games, but you’ll miss out on the rest of the giveaways if you let your subscription expire.

