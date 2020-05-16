This Game Is Now Free to Own for All Twitch Prime Members

✖

Amazon has made another game free to all Twitch Prime members. At the start of May, Amazon revealed it was giving Twitch Prime subscribers six games for free. As you may know, Twitch Prime does this every month. That said, a couple weeks later, this lineup of games has been expanded by one, and of the now seven freebies, this is certainly the best one.

More specifically, Twitch Prime members can now download Silence for free. No strings attached. All you need to be is a Twitch Prime member, and you can download the game. And once you download the game, it's yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription.

That said, there are some parameters. For one, this offer is only available until June. Once June hits, the game will no longer be free to download. Further, the download is PC only. Typically, the game costs $20 on the platform.

As for the game itself, it released back in November 2016 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A classic point-and-click adventure game, it's notably the sequel to 2009's The Whispered World, though you don't need to play this in order to enjoy the follow-up. I didn't play the first game, yet found the sequel quite riveting. However, if you don't like the genre, this is unlikely to win you over.

"Can you save Silence, the grim, but also serene world between life and death," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Can you help Noah find his little sister Renie in this suffering world? Can you bring her home? Explore Silence and join the siblings on their adventurous journey."

