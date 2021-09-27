Twitch and Warner Music Group Announce New Partnership

Just a few days after Twitch’s agreement with the National Music Publisher’s Association, the streaming platform has announced a deal with Warner Music Group. As a result of the partnership, Twitch will see artist-specific channels added to its platform, as well as a WMG channel centered on music-related programming. Like the agreement with the NMPA, the WMG deal also gives license holders an easier method to report when creators have unintentionally used music without consent. In a press release, WMG chief digital officer and EVP, Business Development Oana Ruxandra spoke positively about the potential impact of the deal.

“It’s clear that Twitch is an indispensable space for all types of creators to connect with their fan communities. Our partnership creates an on-ramp for artists to come onto the service with strong support from Twitch, opening up an entirely new source of incremental revenue. Between the artist-specific channels and the premium shows we’re planning to launch, music lovers will get a refreshing new view into the world of music and the lives of their favorite artists,” said Ruxandra.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WMG’s artist-specific channels will launch with Bella Poarch, Saweetie and Sueco. The channels will provide viewers with exclusive material. Meanwhile, the WMG channel will feature more diverse music news, as well as original programming. Viewers can expect to see music-centric shows The Drop, Freestyle Throwdown, and The One. Twitch’s VP head of music Tracy Chan spoke highly of WMG’s plans.

“Twitch has always been – and will continue to be – creator first. For fans, artists and all creators, this is a great step forward. The myriad opportunities for fans and artists to forge meaningful, direct and valued relationships on Twitch continue to expand every day. Working together, we can create new paradigms and opportunities for artists and the Twitch community, all grounded in the passion of fans. We appreciate the progressive approach of our colleagues at Warner Music and look forward to a productive partnership,” said Chan.

The partnership between Twitch and WMG could prove to be a fruitful one! These channels could help fill the music void left by MTV and VH1, and Twitch could be the perfect way for musicians to reach new audiences. At this time, there has been no announcement when these plans will begin, but hopefully viewers will learn more in the near future!

What do you think of this deal between Twitch and WMG? Are you excited to see how this grows Twitch as a platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!