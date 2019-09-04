Twitter Pokes Fun at Instagram With Screenshotted Tweets

Twitter joined Instagram years ago and used the platform to share screenshots of its own tweets, a trend that’s become pretty common since the account was created back in 2017. Finding tweets screenshotted on Instagram and other social media services like Facebook isn’t hard to do, and Twitter is playing up that angle now on its own Instagram account. The latest set of posts from Twitter on Instagram is a series of screenshots calling out Instagram users for using content found on Twitter to gain traction on the image-based platform.

Head over to Twitter’s Instagram page and you’ll see what Twitter is up to with its latest promotion. Back at the beginning of August, a Twitter user shared a simple enough tweet that said Instagram is “literally just screenshots of tweets” and that Twitter should call them out for it. It turns out, they did.

Hi! We’d like to spotlight this Tweet in Twitter promo materials. Let us know if you have any objections! — Twitter Notify (@TwitterNotify) August 28, 2019

they did it pic.twitter.com/ICV0C5TarA — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) September 4, 2019

The Instagram post screenshotted in the tweet above is actually a set of screenshots itself. On Twitter’s Instagram page, the initial tweet has been divided up into six different screenshots placed side-by-side so that they form the whole message when seen together.

The screenshotted tweets went up a few hours ago and have already had the desired effect with a couple thousand likes being accumulated in a short time. Twitter followed them up with a few more screenshotted tweets to show a sampling of what the social media platform has to offer, tweets that got a fair bit of retweets and appreciation back on Twitter by themselves.

The Twitter Notify account that hits up its Twitter users to see if their tweets can be used in promotional material is constantly replying to people asking about content, so expect to see more jabs of this kind and quality, screenshotted tweets from Twitter’s Instagram account.