Kingdom Hearts Rumor Claims New Remake Is Releasing in 2027

A new rumor has claimed that Square Enix is looking to remake the original Kingdom Hearts and will release it in 2027. At this point, the only Kingdom Hearts game that’s known to be in the works is that of Kingdom Hearts 4. The next entry in the beloved series was announced in 2022, but it hasn’t received much new information from Square Enix in the time since. Prior to KH4 ever seeing the light of day, though, a new rumor has suggested that the initial Kingdom Hearts installment could be coming back in a new form.

Coming by way of video game leaker Extas1s, Square Enix is said to be remaking the first Kingdom Hearts game for modern platforms. This remake is supposedly targeting a launch in early 2027 and will be followed by Kingdom Hearts 4 releasing near the end of the same year. Extas1s claims that he has seen images of the remake in question and says that it will be updated with modern visuals while still keeping intact the look of the original. As for other new features in this remake, a world based on The Jungle Book is said to be included alongside new sequences in the game that will let players play as Riku.

How Legit Is This Kingdom Hearts Rumor?

So just how feasible is this new Kingdom Hearts rumor? Well, it’s hard to say. Kingdom Hearts as a franchise is one of the biggest that Square Enix owns, which makes it a bit surprising that the company hasn’t been doing more with it over the past few years. Given Square’s recent focus on remakes, combined with the fact that the first Kingdom Hearts is now 24 years old, it would make sense for the game to get a modernized overhaul.

That being said, Extas1s has a bit of a hit-and-miss track record when it comes to leaks, which casts doubt on the validity of what’s being said. As such, take everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt for the time being. Even if a remake of Kingdom Hearts would make sense on paper, it’s hard to know if Square Enix is truly working on the project right now.

As for Kingdom Hearts 4, the next entry in the iconic action-RPG series doesn’t have a launch window of its own just yet. Hopefully, as we continue throughout 2026, Square Enix will finally break this silence surrounding the game and will shed more light on when it will arrive.

