6 Major RPGs Recently Confirmed for Switch 2 in 2026 & When You Can Play Them

Going into the February 5th Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, most of us didn’t know what to expect. In general, the presentation leaned pretty heavily into anime games and niche titles. But for RPG fans, the Direct had something else to offer: the promise of even more major RPGs making their way to the Nintendo Switch 2. From new releases to ports of iconic titles from recent years, the library of major action RPGs on the Switch 2 is going to get a lot bigger in 2026. And if you love the flexibility of a hybrid console for your RPG adventures, that’s great news.

As a Partner Direct, this showcase didn’t give fans much insight into what Nintendo is working on with first-party titles. However, I had trouble keeping up with just how many new RPGs are headed to the console this year. Naturally, that means I wanted to round them all up so we can sit back and appreciate just how many RPGs we’re getting on Switch 2 in 2026. So, here are the biggest RPGs confirmed to be headed to Switch 2 in 2026, as revealed during the Nintendo Direct.

6) Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Since the latest Digimon Story game was first revealed, we’ve been waiting to hear about a Switch 2 port. And at long last, the Nintendo Direct confirmed that one is finally on the way. The RPG launched for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S back in October 2025, and it sold incredibly well. Clearly, the Digimon fandom is still alive and well. Now, the game will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on July 10th.

For many Digimon fans, myself included, this game was an absolute delight. You can pre-order the Switch 2 version for $59.99. The Digital Deluxe and Digital Ultimate editions are also available. Anyone who pre-orders will get the same bonus costumes and trainable Digimon from the pre-order campaign on other consoles.

5) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Remake just arrived on Switch 2 in January. But the next installment won’t be far behind. After rumors suggested it might be headed to the Switch 2 this year, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will hit the Nintendo console on June 3rd. This is exciting for anyone hoping to continue their journey beyond Midgar on the Switch 2, which performed surprisingly well with Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is already up for pre-order for the Switch 2 for $49.99. You can also opt for the Digital Deluxe version if you prefer. This game has a much larger map to explore, so I’m curious to see how it does on Switch 2. And the rush to get both of these games out on the hybrid console certainly makes it seem more likely we’ll be hearing more about Part 3 soon.

4) Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok

Originally released in 2024, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a solid and frankly underrated JRPG. And during the February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, the game was finally confirmed to be headed to the Switch 2 later this year. Not only that, but it will arrive in the form of an upgraded, expanded version. Endless Ragnarok will add new co-op quests and boss tiers, along with a new solo mode.

The Endless Ragnarok upgrade will be available on all platforms. But its release will also bring Granblue Fantasy: Relink to the Switch 2 for the first time. It’s set to arrive on July 9th. As of now, pre-orders aren’t yet available via the Nintendo e-shop.

3) Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition

This 2021 installment in the beloved action RPG series released for every major platform except the Nintendo Switch. Now, it’s finally headed to the Switch 2, along with its Beyond the Dawn DLC. This game brings players an original standalone story set in the broader world of the Tales of series. That means you can jump in when it hits Switch 2, even if you haven’t played the prior games.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition releases for Switch 2 on May 22nd. The expanded DLC content that’s included in this edition adds a new storyline, new dungeons, and new weapons and cosmetics to the base game. As of now, it doesn’t look like the Switch 2 edition is live to pre-order, but Bandai’s website suggests it should be available soon.

2) Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition

I don’t know why, but I wasn’t really expecting to see Bethesda at the February Nintendo Direct. And yet, Todd Howard came with plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 ports in tow. First among these is Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. This enhanced version of the 2015 RPG launched on most major platforms in late 2025. Now, it’s also making its way to the Switch 2 alongside the likes of Skyrim.

The Anniversary Edition of Fallout 4 includes the base game and all 6 of its official DLC. As is Bestheda tradition, it will also bring in Creation Club add-ons. Headed our way on February 24th, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will cost $59.99 for Switch 2. That’s the same price as on every other platform, for those keeping score.

1) The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Given the issues Oblivion Remastered had when it arrived on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025, I was a little surprised to see it headed to Switch 2 so soon. Don’t get me wrong, I am always ready to play an Elder Scrolls game on Switch (that is, after all, where my most recent Skyrim playthrough took place). And I love Oblivion Remastered, even if I’ve caught a few NPCs glitch dancing along the way. But it will be interesting to see how it runs on the Switch 2.

Oblivion Remastered hits Nintendo Switch 2 sometime this year, though ZeniMax and Bethesda haven’t yet given a specific launch date. It will likely have the same price point on Switch 2 as on other platforms, making it just $49.99. If my current hours of play time are any indication, that’s not a bad deal for the remastered classic RPG.

