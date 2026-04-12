Two New Dungeon Crawler Carl Games Are On The Way (And One Lets You Play As Princess Donut)

Few franchises are more likely to take over the world this year and next year than Dungeon Crawler Carl, as the hit novels will soon be a live-action series and a multi-tiered toyline from Playmates Toys. You can add the world of games to that expanding list, as the franchise has two anticipated games on the way, and we are set to find out a host of new details in just a few days for both. That said, we already know that one of the games will actually let you play as the ever-delightful Princess Donut.

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The franchise is set to introduce both the Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game and Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable through a new Backerkit campaign courtesy of Renegade Game Studios. The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game allows you to play as your favorite characters like Carl and Donut, though you can also build your own customized crawler as well. Then there’s Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable, which is a Dungeon Crawler Carl-themed version of John D. Clair’s acclaimed Unstoppable game system, but the best part is that the game will let you play co-op as Princess Donut.

Two Epic Dungeon Crawler Carl Games In One Place

When the Backerkit campaign launches in 2 days, fans will be able to pick up two new franchise games in one place, and while each one is set in the same thrilling world, they each deliver a completely different experience for franchise fans.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game will allow you to jump in with franchise favorites like Carl, Donut, Florin, and Prepotente, but you can also build a unique crawler and then create a customized class, which will include a host of skills and choices like race, which Gods to worship, and more, though for some choices you’ll need to survive and make it through floor three. Some of those character choices include the pyromantic powerhouse Fire Mage Arcanist, the charming and bluff-focused Former Child Actor, or the ever-lethal Shotgun Messenger.

Then there’s Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable, which brings the hit Unstoppable system to Carl and Donut’s world. This new version has all of the amazing deck-building and card-crafting mechanics that you loved from the original game, and if you play solo, you will battle as Carl, but if you decide to play co-op, one player can actually play as Princess Donut.

Players will make their way through the World Dungeon and battle neighborhood, borough, and city bosses. As you make your way through those bosses, you’ll also be leveling up your character, upgrading abilities, and getting new equipment and gear. The new game will also feature the gorgeous artwork of Luciano Fleitas, and you can see their work in the cover reveal above.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl Roleplaying Game and Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable launch on Backerkit on April 14.

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