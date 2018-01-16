Sega Reveals Two Point Hospital, Spiritual Successor to Theme Hospital

Theme Hospital came out in 1997 and instantly gathered a loyal following for its well-done economic simulation mechanics. It’s been a long time since those days, but now Sega has announced the spiritual successor for the beloved title with Two Point Hospital!

This is the game that Theme Hospital fans have been waiting over two decades for and it is slated for a Fall 2018 release for PC. It’s very easy to tell that fans are excited about this news – many even stating in the YouTube video’s comment section that they still can’t help but to revisit the original. It’s cute, charming, and promises a world of humor. Two Point Hospital is the nostalgic magic that many have been waiting for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more about the game:

Design Your Hospital

Build and customise your hospital – it is yours after all – with specialist diagnosis and treatment facilities, as well as the very latest in ornamental technology!

Cure Your Patients

Feeling light-headed? Just wait until you see the other unusual illnesses afflicting the people of Two Point County. Care for, and profit from, the ill: that seems like it’s probably a win-win. They’ll need feeding, entertaining and curing if they’re going to recommend you to all their equally unwell friends! That cash isn’t going to make itself, now.

Manage Your Staff

Hire your staff, juggle their demands and cater to their personalities. Train a crack team that can handle every sickly challenge that’s thrown at it, and fire anyone that can’t.

Expand Your Organisation

Grow the sickness business across the beautiful Two Point County. Research illnesses and develop new inventions to compete with rival healthcare companies.

Collaborate and Compete with Friends

Once you’ve conquered the world with your medical empire, contribute to Two Point County’s global medical community with collaborative research projects, or demonstrate your medical prowess in competitive multiplayer challenges.

No set release date at this time, but the developers promise much more info to come soon! Stay tuned! To receive exclusive in-game content at launch, first looks, and more – you can register for the “Hospital Pass” right here!