New Tomb Raider Leaks Ahead of The Game Awards

The next Tomb Raider game has leaked ahead of The Game Awards, and it looks like a throwback to the classic entries of the series. It has been almost a decade since the last Tomb Raider game, though that break was probably needed. Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal worked on a trilogy of Tomb Raider games throughout the entire 2010s, chronicling Lara Croft’s origins as an adventurer. In the 2013 game, her optimism is more or less beaten out of her as she goes through his darkest journey yet. The trilogy saw her getting her hands increasingly dirty, before ultimately claiming the title of “tomb raider.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few years ago, we started to get word of the next Tomb Raider. It’s something that has been brewing for some time now and appears to be part of a grand plan to revitalize the series after its extended break. Not only will there be a new game, but Amazon is also developing a Tomb Raider TV series that will apparently have some kind of crossover with the games. It’s not totally clear what that will look like, but we should get some idea fairly soon.

New Tomb Raider Leaks Online

With all of that said, the next Tomb Raider game has leaked ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards. The new game appears to be a remake of Tomb Raider, though it appears to be a remake like the Resident Evil games or Silent Hill 2. Images from a leaked trailer have surfaced along with box art which reveals the title is Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

More screenshots of the new Tomb Raider, it looks like a TR1 remake pic.twitter.com/BvmiNrMdAt — Tarada (Ash)Croft (@JesuisJanice) December 11, 2025

It looks transformative, meaning it will feel new to people who have no experience with that game and simultaneously feel fresh for those who played it many years ago. It looks like a very classic take on Lara Croft with her signature outfit, braided hair, and dual pistols. She’s much less ragged-looking than the more “grounded” take on the character in the last three games.

It’s rumored that this may not be the only Tomb Raider game we learn about at The Game Awards. It’s believed that there will be a remake shown and an all-new mainline game, though that’s nothing but a rumor. We’ll have to wait and see, but it does seem like a big comeback is being staged for Lara Croft regardless. Ideally, there will be a lot for fans to chew on after the official reveal later tonight, but it may be greedy to hope for two full blown Tomb Raider games.

Are you excited for the next Tomb Raider? Let me know in the comments below!