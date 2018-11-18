Ubisoft Black Friday Deals Include ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ for $30 and a Free Game

Ubisoft revealed its Black Friday deals varying from marking games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Rainbow Six Siege down and giving away a free copy of Rayman Legends with any $40 purchase.

Previewing the Black Friday deals in the video above – a video that, for some reason, has no sound for anyone – Ubisoft showcased its headlining games that players can save on during the seasonal sale. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available for $29.99, Rainbow Six Siege is just $14, For Honor is $13.20, and Far Cry 5 is only $19.80 during the Black Friday sale that’s going on now.

While the discounts push the games down to extremely low prices, you’ll likely have to buy more than one product if you want to qualify for the free game promotion that’s part of the sale. Since most of the games are discounted to less than $40, buying two games or a combination of a game and another item will put you over the $40 threshold to qualify for the free copy of Rayman Legends. Ubisoft’s video didn’t mention the free game offer, but the Black Friday sale site did along with the description of the video that detailed how the deal works.

Black Friday deals have arrived! Check out our round-up of the discounts from the Ubisoft Store and other platforms >> //t.co/eTPWHtdHkE pic.twitter.com/oJ2GijoB7C — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 16, 2018

“Offer valid on the Ubisoft Store from November 16, 2018 to November 28, 2018 11:59 pm PT,” Ubisoft’s details pertaining to the free copy of Rayman Legends said. “The free game with any purchase over $40 [taxes not included] is Rayman Legends on the PC platform [not available on Playstation and Xbox.]. Free game offer only valid within the US and Canada.”

There are 522 different products featured in Ubisoft’s Black Friday deals, and not all of them are games either. Accessories and collectibles from games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, clothing items from Ubisoft’s various series, and plenty of DLC additions are all included in the sale as well. Ubisoft did publish a separate article that went over the savings players could see on digital games including those mentioned above and more for anyone who wants the quickest rundown of the biggest games on sale. Games like Assassin’s Creed Origins, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and Watch Dogs 2 were all listed there with various discounts up to 80 percent off across different titles.

Ubisoft’s Black Friday sale is live now and is scheduled to end on November 18th.

