Ubisoft Montreal Office: Possible Hostage Situation Reported [UPDATE]

Update: Ubisoft has released a comment on the situation to Patrick Shanley, noting that it's aware of the development and is currently working with local authorities. Meanwhile, Montreal Police has specialized officers on the scene, and so far, no injuries have been reported.

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQ — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Original: New reports have emerged about a possible hostage situation involving Ubisoft Montreal. At the moment of publishing, details are scarce, but the Montreal press is reporting on a developing situation involving Montreal Police, Ubisoft Montreal, and a possible hostage situation in or around the office building of the developer. Collaborating this, multiple Ubisoft Montreal employees have confirmed there's a developing situation, with some employees being relocated to the roof of the Ubisoft Montreal building. According to Journal De Montreal, the situation involves "dozens" of employees.

While Montreal Police have confirmed there's an "ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur," they haven't confirmed the hostage situation directly involves Ubisoft Montreal.

"There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur," writes Police Montreal over on Twitter. "We ask people to avoid the area. The SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow."

Individuals on rooftop are allegedly barricading to stay safe from the situation. SPVM armoured personnel carrier on location. 📷: LCN / TVA pic.twitter.com/H2rbIt8Dny — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 13, 2020

this is insane. this is my team on the roof. pic.twitter.com/xT12NpTALF — Eric Pope (@MrPope) November 13, 2020

My colleagues in the building next are still stuck, Please send good wishes — Anouk Wolf-Kissed Total Landscaping (@Valskuiken) November 13, 2020

In addition to the aforementioned report, other reports have arrived suggesting the situation doesn't directly involve Ubisoft Montreal and its building. In fact, Radio Canada has reportedly been told by police that the operation is "near" the Ubisoft Montreal building, and is related to an armed robbery.

Being told there's a hostage situation (?) somewhere on Saint-Laurent between Maguire and Saint-Viateur.

Saw cops with guns drawn as people came out of a Ubisoft building with their hands up... pic.twitter.com/dtSnNtaKvV — jesse dube-smith (@jesseds) November 13, 2020

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update it as more information is provided.

H/T, Gamasutra.