Classic Nintendo Wii Game Gets New Story Content After 16 Years

A classic Nintendo Wii game that is widely considered one of the best on the console has surprisingly received new content this week nearly 16 years after its launch. Since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo has been porting some of the most popular games from the console to its handheld hybrid platform. This has resulted in titles like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land all launching on Switch, alongside a handful of others. Now, one of these ported Switch games has been updated once again by Nintendo and has resulted in brand-new story content appearing in it.

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The Wii game in question that has received this update is that of Super Mario Galaxy 2. Originally released on Wii in 2010, Super Mario Galaxy 2 was a rare sequel in the Super Mario series that expanded on many of the core mechanics and ideas found in 2007’s Super Mario Galaxy. This past year, Nintendo re-released both Super Mario Galaxy games on Switch and Switch 2 as part of a new bundle simply titled Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2. It’s this version of the game that Nintendo has now looked to improve upon further.

As part of update 1.4.0 for Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Switch/Switch 2, Nintendo has added a new storybook chapter to the game. This chapter, which is unlockable ” by clearing any galaxy and earning a Power Star,” expands on the backstory of Rosalina, whose tale is told in the pages of this book. It’s a rather minor addition to Super Mario Galaxy 2 as a whole, but it’s quite surprising to see it added whatsoever given how dated the game is.

What’s perhaps a bit surprising about this “Final Chapter” that has been brought to the storybook in Super Mario Galaxy 2 is that it doesn’t tie in with anything found in the recent Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The new animated film happened to reveal some new information about Rosalina and her connections to the larger Super Mario universe that was said afterward to be canon to the games. It seemed likely that this new chapter in the storybook in Super Mario Galaxy 2 would reflect what was seen in the movie, but that’s not the case.

Outside of this content, the latest update for Super Mario Galaxy 2 is said to have made other adjustments and improvements that will provide a “smoother” experience on Switch and Switch 2. So if you haven’t played this new port of the game for yourself yet, it’s arguably the best time to do so.

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