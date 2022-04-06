Ubisoft Still Has NFT Plans Despite Ending Ghost Recon Breakpoint Support

Ubisoft may not have any further plans for Ghost Recon Breakpoint after ending support for the game this week, but the company does still have plans for NFTs in general outside of the Ghost Recon game. Those Digits – Ubisoft’s name for its NFTs distributed through the Ubisoft Quartz ecosystem – will come in the form of “future drops coming with other games,” according to the Ghost Recon Breakpoint page on the Quartz site. The NFTs purchased for that Ghost Recon game, however, are still only usable in Breakpoint alone.

GamesIndustry.biz received a statement from Ubisoft after asking about the plans for the game’s NFTs following Ubisoft’s announcement about Breakpoint support coming to an end. The outlet received a screenshot from the Quartz website with that site seen here. On the page specific to Breakpoint which advertises seven “Limited Edition” Digits, a brief statement says those who acquired these digital goods “left a mark” on Breakpoint’s history and said the last drop was released on March 17th with more Quartz updates to come in the future.

“You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history,” the statement on the Quartz site reads. “As the last Digit for Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released on 3/17/2022, stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games!”

The various Digits available in Breakpoint consist of unique cosmetics for characters and weapons which each have serial numbers printed on them so that those who own them can be assured their item is unique to them even though it looks the same as the otherwise identical Digit owned by someone else. Over on the Rarible site which is one of the platforms the Digits are sold on, it shows that the most recent sale of a Breakpoint Digit saw a shiny green and silver P320 sold for 19 XTZ which equates to around $66.

Part of the appeal for NFTs in games pushed by those peddling these digital goods has been that NFTs could transcend different games. Ubisoft itself has not committed to that idea or suggested as much, and on the contrary, states that the Breakpoint Digits are exclusive to that game alone.

“Digits are the first Ubisoft NFTs playable in a HD game,” a disclaimer on every Breakpoint Digit says. “Every unique item features an engraved serial number. This item is purely cosmetic and only usable in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.”

NFTs in Ubisoft games have been subjected to criticism just as other gaming NFT announcements have been from those who cited environmental concerns and a general lack of interest in adding another optional purchase to the growing list of season passes, battle passes, and other microtransactions. Ubisoft said in the past that the Quartz system and its NFTs are “not an easy concept to grasp” and that gamers “don’t get it for now.” The company said that and more in an interview with Finder where it said it was focusing on “the end game,” which, ironically, will likely put its NFT plans to the test now that Breakpoint itself is at its end.