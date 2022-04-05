Ubisoft Ending Support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Breakpoint updates are coming to an end, Ubisoft announced this week. The game which released in October 2019 with a more open-world environment compared to other games in the series got its last big batch of content through the release of the Operation Motherland mode, Ubisoft has now confirmed, with that marking the end of the updates the game will receive. Servers will still stay online for both Breakpoint and Ghost Recon Wildlands with no date or timeframe set yet for when those will go offline for good.

Ubisoft announced the decision to end support for Breakpoint on the various Ghost Recon social media accounts this week. After looking back at some of the big releases the game’s gotten over the years including 11 sizable updates and various crossovers with different Ubisoft properties, the Breakpoint team confirmed that what players saw in Operation Motherland was the end of the plans for new Breakpoint content.

“The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakp[oint,” the announcement from Ubisoft said. “We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends.”

The statement concluded by saying the feedback players have offered over the years will be “instrumental and will help shape the future of the franchise,” but no specific examples of recognized feedback were given.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

As for the future of the Ghost Recon games, we know that the next game in the works is Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play shooter capable of housing over 100 players in a match. It includes different game modes including a battle royale option and class-based gameplay and was revealed late last year with a test made available in January 2022. That game does not currently have a release date, but it does have a site up with more information about its various features as well as ways for players to sign up to learn more about it when that info becomes available.