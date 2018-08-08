Ubisoft Bringing Two More Games To the Nintendo Switch

Thus far, Ubisoft hasn’t been doing too much for the Nintendo Switch when it comes to game releases. However, it has been supporting it where it counts with great titles like South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition.

But while we wait to see what’s yet to happen with the announced port of the extreme sports game Steep, the company has announced two more games that will make their way to the platform, possibly sometime this year.

Fans can expect the role-playing adventure Child of Light: Ultimate Edition and the unique story-driven Valiant Hearts: The Great War to debut on the platform, powered by the same UbiArt engine that made Rayman Legends pop to life. Child of Light arrives on October 11; while Valiant Hearts debuts on November 8. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.

The company confirmed the news on its blog today, and revealed the box art for the two titles, which you can see below alongside their descriptions:

Child of Light: Ultimate Edition

“Child of Light tells the coming-of-age story of Aurora, a young girl struggling to save the lost kingdom of Lemuria and her ailing father. Created as a modern reimagining of childhood fairy tales with distinctive watercolor visuals, Child of Light sees Aurora, her firefly Igniculus, and a host of other party members take on the Dark Queen of Lemuria and her minions in tough turn-based combat.

“As you triumph over the Dark Queen’s minions in this RPG, you’ll level up and unlock skill points used to upgrade the unique abilities of your party members while crafting and improving your equipment. By utilizing the power of light, Aurora and Igniculus will work together to solve puzzles. On Switch, players can team up with a friend as Igniculus can be controlled by another player using a Joy-Con controller.”

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

“On Switch, Valiant Hearts is fully playable with touch controls, allowing you to interact with the characters and world like never before. Additionally, Switch owners will have access to an interactive comic book, Valiant Hearts: Dogs of War. The comic tells the tale of Walt the dog and his sister Cassie in the early years of WW1 as they navigate dangerous trenches in order to deliver important messages and rescue fallen soldiers.”

Don’t miss out on these awesome hits! You can also check them out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.