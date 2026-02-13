Ubisoft PS1 Game Gets Surprise 30th Anniversary Release Today

Ubisoft surprised its fans today with the release of a 30th anniversary compilation of a classic game. Ubisoft has plenty of properties in its library, going back decades. Every so often, it surprises us with something new and exciting. The publisher, which owns everything from Assassin’s Creed and Skull and Bones to Far Cry and Star Wars Outlaws, dug into its vault and uncovered something that has entertained fans for years. The new release is out today, so you won’t have to wait to get your hands on a copy of this new 30th anniversary edition.

On February 13, 2026, Ubisoft released Rayman – 30th Anniversary Edition in celebration of the classic platformer’s first game. This isn’t merely a re-release of an old title either, as it’s as beefed-up as possible. To celebrate the anniversary, Ubisoft released five versions of the original game, more than 120 extra levels, and a documentary about the limbless platforming hero. The five versions of the original Rayman are from PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, MS-DOS, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. Incorporated alongside these versions are levels added from Rayman’s New Levels, Rayman 60 Levels, and Rayman By His Fans.

A Whole Lot of Rayman in a Single Release

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Rayman first appeared in 1995 from what was then known as Ubi Pictures and Ubi Soft. Originally, Rayman was set for launch on the Atari ST. That didn’t pan out, and it soon made its way to the Super NES CD-ROM before moving over to the Atari Jaguar once Nintendo canceled the CD-ROM accessory. Eventually, Rayman was included as a launch title for the PlayStation, which is where most folks first met the limbless character, and it was a smashing success. It was then ported to a variety of systems, including the Super Nintendo, but the project was cancelled.

Now, for the first time, Rayman – 30th Anniversary Edition includes the never-before-seen SNES prototype. Players will now get to see how Rayman might have looked had it been released on the classic 16-bit console. The documentary tells the story of the game’s creation, featuring nearly an hour of interviews with the original developers. It explores concept art, design documents, early sketches, and more, detailing how Rayman moved from paper drawings to consoles in the early 1990s. The game has been completely reworked to add modern gameplay features, including multiple save slots, rewind, and instant level unlocks.

Rayman is a classic platformer that’s sure to entertain its longtime fans alongside new ones, thanks to this new release. The franchise hasn’t released anything new since Rayman Legends arrived in 2013, so anything that brings back the limbless hero is amazing news for fans. Ubisoft released Rayman – 30th Anniversary Edition digitally on February 13, 2026, and physical copies are expected to arrive in June, though a specific date remains unknown as of writing. It’s out now for PlayStation 5 and on Ubisoft Connect PC for $19.99. Be sure to grab your copy and jump back into this classic ‘90s platformer.

How excited are you to play Rayman again?