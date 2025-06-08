Classic SNES Games Getting New Release on Modern Platforms

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System played host to a number of beloved games during its time on the market. Some of those games are still held in very high esteem, while others have fallen under the radar over the last three decades. This year, three games originally released on the SNES will be getting a new release on modern systems. Publisher Red Art Games has announced Joe & Mac: Retro Collection, a compilation that will include Joe & Mac, Congo’s Caper, and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics. The collection has been announced so far for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite originally releasing on a Nintendo system, the collection might not hold a lot of appeal to Switch users; all three of these games are currently available through Nintendo Switch Online’s Super Nintendo app. However, the compilation will feature some changes that could help make it a little more appealing. Joe & Mac: Retro Collection will include options for rewinding, save states, and different aspect ratios. Players will also be able to select between the English releases as well as their “uncensored Japanese versions.” A trailer can be found below.

Play video

A Kickstarter campaign for Joe & Mac: Retro Collection has been announced, and will begin right here on June 10th. Since the campaign isn’t live right now, we don’t know what rewards will be offered, or at what tiers they’ll be made available. Hopefully there will be some nice incentives offered to those who decide to back the collection, but we’ll have to wait a few more days to see what gets announced by the company.

So far, reception to the announcement has been somewhat mixed. Fans of the Joe & Mac series are excited to have a new collection on the way, but many were hoping for something a little more robust. Red Art Games could have taken things a lot farther, offering the original arcade game, the Game Boy version, and more. It seems largely empty compared to a lot of other retro collections on the market, and the easy availability of these games for Nintendo fans makes it a tougher sell than it would be if there was more to experience.

RELATED: The 7 Best Nintendo Systems of All-Time

Still, for those that grew up with the SNES versions and don’t have a Nintendo Switch (or a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online), Joe & Mac: Retro Collection could hold a lot of appeal. The games were fairly well regarded on Super Nintendo, even if they aren’t held to the same esteem as favorites like Super Metroid, Turtles in Time, or The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. If you’re a fan of that particular console era, this collection might be worth checking out when it becomes available later this year.

Are you planning to back the Kickstarter campaign for Joe & Mac: Retro Collection? Did you ever get to play these games on the Super Nintendo? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!