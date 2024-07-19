Ubisoft Responds to Questions About Delaying Star Wars Outlaws

Despite the initial lackluster response to Star Wars Outlaws conveyed in the IGN First gameplay preview of the first ten minutes of the upcoming game, Ubisoft has reiterated that the August 30th release date for the game will not be delayed. At the time of writing this article, IGN’s video has earned 8.6k “likes” on YouTube, and while this may seem like an impressive number initially, the “dislikes” have nearly doubled this number and are currently sitting at approximately 15k. During an investors call with Ubisoft today reporting on first quarter sales for fiscal year 2024 – 2025, some Ubisoft higher ups commented on the concerns for the game and whether or not the studio will delay in order to address player concerns.

“The game has gone gold, so the date is well confirmed for August 30,” Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet states in response, holding firm on his faith in the game. “As you mentioned, we’ll be showcasing more content, very high quality and multiple hours that should really show the depths of the open world that is a key element of the promise. The hope is to enjoy the exploration of the galaxy with multiple planets, so that should bode well for the game in terms of high quality delivery.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As we’ve said also for Star Wars, the level of quality of the world and the experience is really very high,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot added to Duguet’s response. “We are really leveraging our engine, and I think people will love it.”

It’s important to note that currently tensions are high pertaining to anything and everything Star Wars related, as there is quite a bit of animosity toward the franchise’s latest live-action release, The Acolyte, which faced a round of review bombing before the series had even premiered, so it’s entirely possible this is the same scenario being seen in the skewed statistics on IGN’s YouTube video. Thankfully the video isn’t all prospective players have to go off on in terms of early reactions, as additional previews have been published recently thanks to a press event where invitees were given the chance to play three of Star Wars Outlaws‘ missions and most of the reactions seem positive – albeit lukewarm. ComicBook was able to partake in this event, and while we feel Kay Vess’ story offers a “refreshing perspective on the expansive Star Wars universe,” it still ultimately feels like Ubisoft may be “playing things too safe.”