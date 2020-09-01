Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games Free for Limited Time

✖

Ubisoft has made one of its best games ever free for a limited time. As you may know, Ubisoft -- via Uplay -- has been making many games free this year. Some of these games have been great, others less so, but more so than most publishers, Ubisoft has been dishing out freebies right and left this year. Unfortunately, for console users, these free games have largely been limited to Uplay and PC, and that's the case this time as well.

More specifically, Ubisoft has made the best Far Cry game 100 percent free to download and own. That's right, Far Cry 3 is currently free for a limited time. How limited this window is, isn't clear, we just know it's not a permanent adjustment.

Word of the freebie comes way of Twitter user Wario64, who reveals that Far Cry 3 on PC, via Uplay, is free on the Chinese version of the storefront, however, there's a way around this region restriction. In other words, everyone can nab the game on a free.

All you need to do is load the site on your mobile device, then add that puppy to your cat, and then login with your Uplay account. After login, the transaction should go through. And that's it.

Far Cry 3 (PC) is free on Uplay China* https://t.co/AolBhj6Dee *similar to free Valiant Hearts last month - load the site on mobile, add it to cart, and then login with your Uplay account. Should activate after login and confirming transaction pic.twitter.com/PD5HbFImrb — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 1, 2020

At the moment of writing, this workaround is working, but it's quite possible Ubisoft will nip it in the bud. In other words, it's important to remember that by the time you're reading this the offer may have expired or Ubisoft may have fixed this workaround.

That said, if you do manage to download the game, it's yours to keep forever. This isn't a free trial or anything with an expiration date. Once downloaded, it's yours to keep and play as much as you want.

Below, you can read more about Far Cry 3, courtesy of an official pitch from Ubisoft itself:

"Far Cry 3 is an open-world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other," reads an official blurb about the game. "A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realize that the only way to escape this darkness… is to embrace it."

