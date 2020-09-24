UFC 4 Releases Biggest Update Yet, Here Are the Patch Notes

✖

EA just released UFC 4's biggest update yet via the PS4 and Xbox One alongside official patch notes revealing everything coming with the updated, titled 3.0. As EA notes, this is the biggest update the game has received since launch last month from a content perspective. Not only does it add new fighters, items, and other new content, but it makes a long laundry list of gameplay changes, improvements, and additions.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how big the download size of the update is on PS4 and Xbox One, but it's a chance it will be substantial given everything the update is doing. That said, if EA provides this information, we will be sure to update the post with what is provided.

In the meanwhile, below you can check out the full and official patch notes for the update, courtesy of EA.

Major Updates:

Added 2 new fighters Calvin Kattar and Pedro Munhoz

Added following fighters to new weight classes: Jon Jones to Heavyweight Omari Akhmedov to Middleweight Frankie Edgar to Bantamweight Alexander Gustafsson to Heavyweight

Added new items to Create A Fighter which include new hair styles, clothing items, and emotes to choose from

Added Venue select to Invite A Friend

Updated Main Menu and created a new category, Learn, which includes Practice, Tutorials and Training Manual Accessibility still remains under Settings

Added Simplified Controls option to Custom Fight Now Settings. This control scheme simplifies the striking controls to basic inputs and the game chooses what strike to throw next based on the situation. Simplified Controls is a new option inside Custom Fight Now that lets you put up a fight without having to know all striking inputs. You can turn it on individually for each corner. When turned on, use the face buttons to attack and the right trigger to defend. The AI will then choose what moves or actions to perform based on the timing of the button presses and the situation. Each face button corresponds to a type of attack: X (Xbox) - Square (PS) correspond to punches A (Xbox) - X (PS) correspond to kicks Y (Xbox) - Triangle (PS) correspond to clinch B (Xbox) - Circle (PS) correspond to takedown RT (Xbox) - R2 (PS) is used for both blocking high and low and sways, depending on timing



Gameplay Updates:

Added the ability to deny Spear Takedowns

Persistent Drive added to a few positions The Back Clinch Drives from Back Clinch and Cage Back Clinch. Persistent drives are when the attacker has a chance to make a quick turn, even after a fast denial, before the drive ends in a break.

Added D’arce Choke to Back Side Postured up position

Added transition to Side Control from Back Side Postured up

Added Get Up transition to Back Side Postured Up

Added dynamic denial windows to flying submissions

Added additional information to Practice Mode HUD Damage Blocked - Amount of blocked damage Damage Range - % mod due to range landed at Damage Vulnerability - % mod caused by vulnerability Current Stamina Damage - %mod caused by current stamina Max Stamina Damage - % mod caused by max stamina Opponent Stamina Damage - % mod caused by opponent's stamina

Fixed issue where consecutive knees from Muay Thai clinch would prevent transition to cage clinch. Bug when backing up in thai, the Dom could spam knees to prevent entering the cage position.

Fixed issue where some GnP Hooks appeared to land through successful posts.

Fixed issue where Stacked Guard Heel Hook and Kneebar were on the same input only allowing one to execute.

Fixed an issue with players escaping Takedowns immediately in certain BackClinch scenarios

Fixed an issue with potential accidental sway inputs after posting

Fixed an issue where ground strikes were not causing visual damage to fighters

Fixed an issue where players could instantly get up from Tower takedowns

Fixed issue with roles being swapped after cage get up from Sprawl

Fixed issue with bicep control “spam” cancelling opponent’s knees

Fixed instances of improper defenses being successful against clinch takedowns

Fixed instances of improper defenses being successful against takedown turns

Fixed issue with undue priority given to some ground transitions

Fixed issues with sways during Ground and Pound

Back Side Dom punches interrupted Sub transitions. These are now disabled during the transition

Body Side Kick and Spinning Side kick now target opponent’s head if they’re slipping forward

Head damage now causes a small stamina drain

Slightly increased damage from Knee on Belly

Slightly increased permanent damage caused by ground and pound

Increased the effect of damage attributes

Removed option to block while leaning back

Tuned striking during clinch escapes

Reduced duration of the Half guard posture state

Removed evasion stamina penalty from attacks evaded by blocking sways

Slip Counters have been tuned

Tuned clinch entry and escape stamina

Tuned the takedown finish and denial stamina costs

Tuned submissions

Tuned Stamina cost of Ground and Pound Strikes

Tuned Pro and Legendary AI choke submission movement speeds to ensure the Legendary AI does not get punished for moving too quickly.

Misc. Updates:

Miscellaneous updates to some UFC fighter appearances/likenesses Cody Garbrandt - Tattoo Update Kevin Lee - Tattoo Update Tim Elliot - Tattoo Update Makwan Amirkhani - Tattoo Update Fabricio Werdum - Tattoo Update Eddie Wineland - Tattoo and Mustache update Jimmie Rivera tattoo update Anthony Smith - Tattoo update

Fixed various UI issues

Fixed issues with progression for some of the challenges

Updated OWC Fighter Select to hide opponent’s name and division

Disabled Ground Defence arrows on Legendary difficulty

Stamina HUD has been updated visually

Fixed general stability issues

UFC 4 is available via the PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series or PC for that matter.