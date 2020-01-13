Texas Gamer Helps Save Friend Thousands of Miles Away After Seizure

When it comes to gamers doing things to other gamers, it feels relatively uncommon for the reporting to be extremely positive, and yet? Here we are: it’s been reported that one gamer was helped out by a friend thousands of miles away after having a seizure while on an online call. Even more impressive is the fact that the one that had the seizure lives in the United Kingdom, while the one that helped out lives in Texas.

According to several reports, Aidan Jackson, 17, was on a call with Dia Lathora, 20, when the former went to lie down on his bed, and apparently had a seizure. Lathora realized something was amiss when Aidan stopped responding, and she managed to get the authorities on the line.

“I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure, so obviously I started to get worried and immediately started asking what was going on and if he was OK,” Lathora reportedly told The Liverpool Echo.

“When he didn’t respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU,” she said. “When that didn’t work I just had to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an option for talking to a real person…and I can’t tell you how quickly I clicked that button.”

“We were at home watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room,” Caroline Jackson, Aidan’s mother, told the BBC. “The next thing we noticed was two police cars outside with flashing lights.”

She had seen the police outside, but assumed they were around for other reasons. That is, until they ran up the path to her home.

“They said there was an unresponsive male at the address,” she said. “We said we hadn’t called anyone and they said a call had come from America. I immediately went to check on Aidan and found him extremely disorientated.”

The whole incident went down on January 2nd, and Aidan is awaiting a new appointment after his hospital visit following the seizure. He’d previously had a seizure in May 2019 as well, so it wasn’t an entirely new problem for the teenager.

It’s currently unclear what, exactly, the two were playing (if anything — the reporting is a bit all over as to whether they were simply chatting or actually playing a game at the time) when he had his seizure, but the Sky News video above captures Aidan playing Star Wars Battlefront II, so that’s a distinct possibility.