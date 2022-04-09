New PlayStation Rumor Has Bad News for Uncharted Fans

A new PlayStation rumor has some bad news for Uncharted fans. It’s been about six years since Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was released via the PS4, and five years since the last Uncharted game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, was released. To put that into perspective, in ten years, eight Uncharted games were released between four mainline games and various spin-offs. All fans of the Nathan Drak series have gotten recently is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (ports) and the new Tom Holland movie. And it sounds like that’s not changing anytime soon if a new rumor is accurate.

Naughty Dog — the developer responsible for the series — has confirmed it’s working on three games. We know one of these games is some type of standalone online game for The Last of Us Part II. What the other two projects are is a mystery though. There have been rumors a remake of The Last of Us is in the works, but according to a new rumor it’s a new fantasy IP and The Last of Us Part III.

The new rumor comes the way of Oops Leaks over on Twitter, whose report makes absolutely no mention of a new Uncharted game, which is strange considering the success of the movie. However, just because Naughty Dog isn’t working on an Uncharted game doesn’t mean a different PlayStation studio isn’t. That said, even if this is the case, this would obviously be less than ideal for fans of the series, as Naughty Dog is not only the creators of Uncharted, but they are one of the best studios in the business.

All of this speculation is based on a rumor though, and for now, this rumor should be taken with a major grain of salt. Of course, if any implicated party comments on this rumor and speculation we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in an Uncharted revival if it’s not courtesy of Naughty Dog?