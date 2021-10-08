Uncharted Movie: First Official Look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake Revealed

✖

We’ve finally gotten our first official look at Tom Holland in the new Uncharted movie to show what the actor will look like when he plays the protagonist Nathan Drake. Holland will portray a younger version of the character than Uncharted fans are used to seeing and will star in the film alongside Mark Wahlberg who plays Sully, the mentor for Nathan Drake. The Uncharted film is currently scheduled to release in theaters on July 16, 2021.

Holland shared the image below to show what he’d look like as the new Uncharted movie’s version of Nathan Drake. Though we’ve seen photos before that gave us a general idea of what he’d look like during the filming of Uncharted, this is the best look yet that we’ve gotten of his actual character he’ll be playing.

View this post on Instagram It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

The Nathan Drake from the Uncharted games is the one people know best, so this younger take on the character will be a completely different approach to the film. There were some who had reservations about seeing this sort of version of Nathan Drake considering how many times we’ve seen the character portrayed in the games, but judging from the image shared above, Holland has the look down to play the younger Nathan Drake.

Holland’s spoke before about the younger version of Nathan Drake he’ll play in the movie and said it was a “very young, fresh take on the character” that’ll show people a side of the protagonist they didn’t get to meet in the games. Details about the movie’s plot have not yet been revealed, but anyone who’s played through a few of the Uncharted games will at least have a general idea of what to expect from the movie.

As for the actors portraying the Uncharted characters, those involved with the film seem to have only positive things to say about each other, though we wouldn’t expect much else. Holland said that Wahlberg is going to be an amazing Sully, and just recently, Nathan Drake’s voice actor from the games, Nolan North, had positive things to say about Holland. He said seeing the actor was like looking in a mirror and that Holland was “crushing it” as Nathan Drake.

The Uncharted movie will come to theaters on July 16, 2021, barring any more delays that push it back.