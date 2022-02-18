Nathan Fillion Breaks Silence on Uncharted Movie and Nathan Drake Snub

✖

Before Sony cast Spider-Man star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, many PlayStation fans were hoping to see Nathan Fillion step into the role. According to most, not only does Fillion fit the role, but he had some experience playing the treasure hunter in an unofficial short film. That said, it wasn't meant to be for Fillion, who was recently asked about the snub and if he has any regrets over the role.

As you would expect, a media-trained Fillion dodged the question with ease, declining to reveal how he felt about -- seemingly -- getting passed on for the role. What the actor did say is that he thinks Sony took way too long to capitalize on the IP.

Adding to this, Fillion notes that all of his "boxes have been checked" and that he believes Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are going to deliver a great time.

"My only regret is that we had to wait so very, very long for someone to do something so we could actually see some Uncharted stuff," said Fillion while speaking to GamingBible "Other than that, I think all my boxes have been checked. I'm pretty excited to see what they do with that. I love movies and those guys have never let us down; Tom Holland, come on, Mark Wahlberg. We're gonna have a great time."

As you may know, both Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully have proven to be controversial casts. While Sony has explained away the castings on numerous occasions, noting they wanted a younger Nathan Drake and Sully than the games, this still hasn't appeased fans of the Naughty Dog series who have criticized not only the demeanor and acting styles of the two actors, and how they contrast with the characters, but how neither look like either character.

It remains to be seen if Holland and Wahlberg can break the video game movie curse that claims so many films, though recently has been broken by Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat. That said, PlayStation fans don't have to wait very long to find out, with the movie scheduled to premiere on Feb 18, 2022, assuming it isn't delayed again.