Uncharted Director Breaks Down Exciting Post-Credits Scene

Tom Holland is once again dominating the box office, this time playing iconic video game adventurer Nathan Drake in Sony’s live-action Uncharted movie. Holland’s Drake is joined by Mark Wahlberg’s Sully, making for a younger pair of characters than players of the game franchise might be used to. Following their adventure, the characters appear in a scene at the very end of the credits that seems to pave the way for another story, one that players will undoubtedly be familiar with.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from Uncharted! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the post-credits scene, Nathan is seen talking to a mercenary named Gage, who reveals that he’s working for Gabriel Roman, the villain from the very first Uncharted game. Nathan is going to trade his Drake ring for a Nazi map that will help him find a treasure, but he’s double-crossed by Gage. Fortunately, Sully returns to save the day, this time sporting the mustache he became known for in the games. This scene not only establishes the relationship between Nathan and Sully that we know from the games (including Sully’s classic look), but it also teases that a sequel could follow the story of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, which has the pair tracking down the lot city of El Dorado.

Director Ruben Fleischer recently opened up about that pivotal post-credits scene, saying that the most important reason for its inclusion was to further the relationship of Drake and Sully.

“It was really important for me that audiences know that the movie prior to the credits wasn’t the end of the Nate and Sully story, and that they would carry on their friendship – their partnership – on further adventures,” Fleischer told EW. “It was really exciting for me to get to shoot that scene and let audiences know that this, hopefully, wouldn’t be the last of them hearing of these two and that they’d be off in search of other treasures someplace else down the road.”

The filmmaker went on to say that giving Wahlberg a mustache in that final scene went a long way towards honoring the legacy of the character, his on-screen future, and the fans that have been following the story for years.

“The mustache was a real nod to the fans who have certain expectations of what Victor Sullivan looks like,” Fleischer added. “We wanted to make sure they knew that those expectations would be honored.”

What did you think of Uncharted? Do you hope to see Nathan and Sully back in a sequel? Let us know in the comments!