Tom Holland’s Uncharted Overperforms at Box Office in Opening Weekend

Tom Holland can’t stay away from the top of the box office for long. After breaking records in , Holland is back on top of the box office over the holiday in his adaptation of the Uncharted video game series. The film is overperforming during Presidents Day weekend opening. Uncharted will earn approximately $51 million over the four-day weekend. Uncharted hasn’t been a hit with critics, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing the video game adaptation down. ComicBook.com’s Tanner Dedmon found the movie to be a formulaic but fun entry into the PG-13 adventure movie genre.

“That’s probably who’ll enjoy this film the most; those who played one or two games in the series and could pick Nathan out of a lineup of protagonists but aren’t invested enough to get hung up on inconsistencies,” he writes in his 3.5-out-of-5 review of the movie. “For those uninitiated to Uncharted, let Holland be your Nate and shelve this movie next to your Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones collections. The more fervent fans may never see their favorite characters translated as well as they’d like, but we’ll almost certainly be getting more movies after this one, so it’s best to look at Uncharted the same way it views itself – not too seriously.”

Channing Tatum’s new film Dog is also overperforming, opening in the second-place spot, between Holland’s Uncharted at number one and Spider-Man: No Way Home at number three. Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film surpassed James Cameron’s .

Last week’s chart-topper, Death on the Nile, falls to fourth place, while Jackass Forever rounds out this week’s top five. The complete list of top 10 films at the box office follows.

1. Uncharted

Opening Weekend

Total: $51 million

Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

Ruben Fleischer directs Uncharted from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway, based on Naughty Dog’s video game series. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.

2. Dog

Opening Weekend

Total: $18.05 million

With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin directed Dog. Tatum also stars with Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Bill Burr.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week 10

Weekend: $8.8 million

$8.8 million Total: $771.7 million



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

4. Death on the Nile

Week Two

Weekend: $7.6 million

$7.6 million Total: $26.3 million



Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Death on the Nile is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 mystery novel of the same name. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as Hercule Poirot. The cast also includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

5. Jackass Forever

Week Three

Weekend: $6.2 million

$6.2 million Total: $47.7 million

Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy.

Jeff Tremaine directed Jackass Forever. It stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy.

6. Marry me

Week Two

Weekend: $4.27 million

$4.27 million Total: $17.4 million



Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance’s cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Kat Coiro directs Marry Me from a screenplay by John Rogers Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill, based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman.

7. Sing 2

Week Nine

Weekend: $3.8 million

$3.8 million Total: $148.3 million



Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

8. Scream

Week Six

Weekend: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Total: $77.3 million

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

9. Blacklight

Week Two

Weekend: $2.06 million

$2.06 million Total: $7.36 million



Travis Block, a shadowy government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed, uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power.

Mark Williams directed Blacklight. The film stars Liam Neeson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, and Aidan Quinn.

10. The Cursed

Opening Weekend

Total: $1.9 million

In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. John McBride, a pathologist, comes to town to investigate the danger and exorcise some of his own demons in the process.

Sean Ellis wrote and directed The Cursed. It stars Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, and Áine Rose Daly.