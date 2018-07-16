Uncharted: Nathan Fillion Is Nathan Drake in Short Film

You may have finished Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, but Nathan Drake’s story is far from over. This morning, Director Allan Ungar unveiled a stunning Uncharted live-action fan film starring Nathan Fillion as Nathan Drake. Fillion’s performance is absolutely inspired, and we mean that. This is Nathan Drake made flesh. His appearance, his attitude, and his one-liners are spot on, and after watching this, we’re convinced that Fillion was born for this role.

No true thief or adventurer will ever turn down a great mystery and the promise of vast and forbidden riches. Lucky for us, that’s exactly what Nate and Sully are chasing in this film. Without spoiling too much, anyone who has played the Uncharted games will know what to expect here. Nate has once again found himself in the middle of an intense and dangerous situation. He might take a few licks, but it’s all for the loot — and there’s some serious loot at the end of this paper trail.

The short ends on dangling cliff-hanger that would make Nick Cage lose his fragile, map-loving mind. We’re hoping to God that there’s a sequel to this fan film in the works, because we’d love to see Nathan and Sully’s adventure pick up exactly where it left off.

Will we see Nadine or Chloe in the next film? We know that the Uncharted series has gently steered away from Nathan Drake lately, and while that made long-time series fans rather sad, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is absolutely one of the best games set in the Uncharted universe, if not the best. Chloe and Nadine could very well merit their own short film series, and we’d be there to watch day-one.

As for Nate and Sully, we hope to see them on the big screen some time soon. We know that an Uncharted movie is in the works, but it will be a prequel of sorts, featuring Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake. The role of Sully has been up in the air, with various actors rumored to be eyeing the role, including Bryan Cranston.

As for Ungar and this short-film project, they have our utmost support. In less than 15 minutes they were able to whisk us away on an Uncharted adventure which boasts the lighthearted whimsy that we enjoy so much when playing the games. If the crew comes back for part two, we’ll let you know straight away!