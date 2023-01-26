Uncharted Boss Says Naughty Dog Is "Moving On" From the Series

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann has made it clear that the studio is leaving the Uncharted series in the past — at least for now. In recent years, questions have arisen about what Naughty Dog will look to do in the wake of releasing The Last of Us Part 2. While some fans have wanted to see the studio make a direct sequel with The Last of Us Part 3, others have hoped that it would return to Uncharted in some capacity. And even though Naughty Dog has previously left the door open to coming back to Uncharted, it doesn't sound like that will be happening any longer.

In a new conversation with Buzzfeed, Druckmann essentially confirmed that Naughty Dog isn't going to return to Uncharted at any point in the coming years. Following the events of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Druckmann explained that those at the studio feel like they've finished the story they were looking to tell. Although The Last of Us Part 3 is one project idea that's now on the table, the potential for Uncharted 5 or an Uncharted reboot doesn't look to be floating around whatsoever.

"Beyond that, I know there's a bunch of people wondering about The Last of Us Part 3 and whether that will be a thing or not. All I could say is, at Naughty Dog we're very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony — which means Sony funds our games, supports us, and we're owned by Sony," Druckmann said. "They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there's all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That's not the case. For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Uncharted 4 was one of our best-selling games — and we're able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we're done. We're moving on."

What remains to be seen with Uncharted in the years ahead is if another PlayStation studio ends up taking over the reins of the series. Given that Uncharted is one of Sony's biggest first-party properties, it stands to reason that those in charge at PlayStation wouldn't want the series to rest for too long. This is even more true given that Uncharted has also now expanded into film, which gives Sony a great opportunity to synergize its efforts across both the gaming and movie avenues in the next few years.

How do you feel about Druckmann and Naughty Dog closing the door on Uncharted? And do you think that we'll get another entry in the series at some point on PS5?