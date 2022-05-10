Uncharted Director Says That Nathan Drake Is Still in "Retirement"

✖

One of the most notable faces behind PlayStation's Uncharted franchise has made it clear that we shouldn't expect to see Nathan Drake return in a new installment any time soon. As of today, it has been six full years since Naughty Dog released Uncharted 4: A Thief's End on PlayStation 4. And while that game seemingly made it clear that Drake wouldn't be showing up again down the road, the director of the title has today reaffirmed that the character doesn't seem to be coming back.

On social media this afternoon, Uncharted 4 writer and director Neil Druckmann acknowledged the sixth anniversary of the title. In doing so, he also made clear that Nathan Drake is still in "retirement," which suggests that Naughty Dog doesn't plan on bringing back the character in a new game at any point soon. "Happy 6th anniversary, Uncharted 4!" Druckmann said on Twitter. "Enjoy your retirement Nate & co.! We miss y'all!"

Happy 6th anniversary, Uncharted 4! Enjoy your retirement Nate & co.! We miss y'all!❤️ pic.twitter.com/lf1kRJJhiv — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 10, 2022

Again, at face value, it might just seem like Druckmann is stating the obvious here. After all, Uncharted 4 brought about a natural conclusion to Nathan Drake's story which led many fans to assume that the character wouldn't return in the future. That being said, rumors and reports over the past year or so have suggested that PlayStation is looking to revive the property at some point. Whether or not Drake would be involved in some manner remains to be seen, but if Druckmann's new comment is anything to go by, it sounds like Naughty Dog won't look to bring him back.

The one thing that is almost certain though is that Uncharted will be back on PlayStation consoles before long. With Sony's new film adaptation of the series becoming a smash-hit, there's almost no chance that the company will want this IP to sit around for long. Whether or not Naughty Dog ends up developing a new game in the series is unknown, but Uncharted will surely be heading back to PlayStation consoles with a new entry at some point.

What do you think about this situation with the future of Uncharted? If Naughty Dog and PlayStation do bring back the franchise, does it seem obvious that Nathan Drake will be left on the sideline? Let me know your own thoughts on this situation either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.